Media Alert:  Gourmia & Cat Cora Bring Healthy Eating Demos to the 2018 Housewares Show

- Celebrity Chef Cat Cora to be Demoing Multiple Kitchen Countertop Appliances as She Makes Healthy Meals Easy and Delicious- Award Winning Barista Erika Vonie will be Serving Coffee to Attendees All Day

CHICAGO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connected Home will again be one of the hottest topics at the upcoming International Home + Housewares Show, and Gourmia will be breaking new ground by showcasing their new Smart Kitchen Appliances that leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT). Celebrity Chef Cat Cora will be demonstrating how easy it is to quickly cook a delicious meal at the International Home + Housewares Show.

Who:

Gourmia and Celebrity Chef Cat Cora

What:

IoT Smart Kitchen and traditional appliances that enable the 21st century chef to take advantage of the latest cooking technology:

• The World's First Cool-Cooker, an IoT Multi-Cooker that keeps Your Food Cold Until You Are Ready to Cook It!

• Integrations with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• IoT WiFi Air Fryer w/Built-in Camera to Watch Your Food Cooking on the App

• Advanced Automatic Pour Over Coffee Maker (Red Dot Design Award Finalist)

• Additional new traditional appliances will be demoed as well

Where:

International Home + Housewares Show, Booth L11344

When:

Cat Cora's Cooking Schedule

Sunday, March 11th: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 12th: 11:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.

Cat will be cooking at the IH+HS Cooking Theater on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

Note: Special media/broadcast interviews available upon request

Coffee:

Coffee will be served all day on Sunday through Tuesday by the award-winning barista Erika Vonie and her team in the Gourmia booth.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

About Cat Cora

Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, actress, avid philanthropist, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six that is best known for her featured role as the first female "Iron Chef" on Food Network's Iron Chef America. She was the first female inducted into The American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame. Cat has opened more than 18 restaurants across the U.S. and globally, including: Cat Cora's Kitchen, Ocean by Cat Cora, Cat Cora's Gourmet Market, Kouzzina by Cat Cora at Disney World, CCQ at Macy's, Cat Cora's Taproom, OLILO, Mesa Burger and her newest addition, Wicked Eats. For more amazing recipes and books, visit her website www.catcora.com or follow her on Instagram @catcora.

Media Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

gourmia@copernio.com

