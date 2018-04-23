Meat Substitutes Market Report 2018-2028

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global meat substitutes market has experienced a rapid growth in recent years. Visiongain predicts that in 2018, the market will be worth $4.3bn. The market will grow to $5,810.4m by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Meat substitutes are a part of the wider free-from trend, which is driven by increasing concerns about meta consumption, and the health & wellness trend.

The growing global population is also a significant driver of the market. The UN projections show that by 2050, the global population will reach 8.9 billion people, increasing by 47% since 2000.

In this light, alternative sources of protein such a meat substitutes become an important factor in sustainable development. Considering that raising livestock requires a lot of water, land and animal feed, as well as producing a lot of waste, plant-based proteins are becoming a tool, which can potentially help to solve these problems.

The meat alternatives market is relatively small today, but all the factors analysed in this report illustrate that the industry will exhibit significant growth in the next ten years, providing excellent commercial opportunities.

