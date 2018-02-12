NEW YORK, Fev. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The meat substitutes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The meat substitutes market is estimated at USD 4.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. The market is primarily driven by factors such as changing trends toward healthy diets, which has led to an increased demand for clean-label products, such as plant-sourced proteins that include tofu and seitan.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04534880

Another growth factor can be the increased preference for vegetarian and vegan foods. As a result of the vegetarian and vegan food trends, retailers such as Tesco are increasing the availability of meat-free food products in the market.

This scenario has led to the demand for meat substitutes. Factors such as global climatic conditions that affect the production of raw materials such as soy and wheat act as major restraints of the meat substitutes market. The increasing prices of raw materials are an important concern for the meat substitute manufacturers, and this consequently acts as a restraint to the meat substitutes market

The shelf-stable segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of category meat substitute products that are shelf stable are projected to grow at the highest CAGR among other storage categories. The demand for shelf-stable meat substitutes is increasing gradually, as frozen products are more expensive and consumers are seeking fresh or freshly prepared food products

Tempeh is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the tempeh segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Tempeh offers health benefits such as higher antibody count, reduction in sugar levels in the body, muscle building, reduced risk of diabetes, and lower cholesterol levels in the body. There is considerable potential for tempeh in developed countries such as Canada, where people are becoming aware of the health benefits offered by fermented food products, encouraging manufacturers to offer new tempeh products in the market

On the basis of source wheat-based meat substitutes are projected to form the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Based on the source of the meat substitute, wheat-based meat substitutes are projected to form the fastest-growing segment. Wheat proteins are highly cost-effective and find applications in food products such as burgers patties, nuggets, and vegetarian sausages; these innovational applications make wheat the most highly adopted source of wheat substitutes over the projection period, among others.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2018 and 2023. Industrial growth and improvements in the food industry have opened new opportunities for the meat substitutes market in this region. Also, non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisine and bean-based congees widely consumed in countries such as China. This makes the Asia Pacific region the fastest-growing potential market for meat substitutes.

Break-up of Primaries:

â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

â€¢ By Designation: C-level Executives - 25%, Director-level - 40%, and Others - 35%

â€¢ By Region: North America - 38%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 31%, and RoW - 6%

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

â€¢ ADM (US)

â€¢ DuPont (US)

â€¢ The Nisshin OilliO Group (Japan)

â€¢ Sonic Biochem Limited (India)

â€¢ MGP Ingredients (US)

â€¢ Garden Protein International (Canada)

â€¢ Beyond Meat (US)

â€¢ Amyâ€™s Kitchen (US)

â€¢ Quorn Foods (UK)

â€¢ MorningStar Farms (US)

â€¢ Meatless (Netherlands)

â€¢ VBites (UK

Research Coverage:

The report segments the meat substitutes market on the basis of source, type, category, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analysesâ€"competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the meat substitutes market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:

â€¢ To get a comprehensive overview of the meat substitutes market

â€¢ To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

â€¢ To gain insights about the key countries/regions in which the meat substitutes market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04534880

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-meat-substitutes-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-68-300597230.html

SOURCE Reportlinker