Meat, Poultry & Seafood Market Size Worth $7.3 Trillion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global meat, poultry & seafood market is expected to reach USD 7.3 trillion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to increasing demand of meat, poultry & seafood products.
Poultry is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product segment in terms of volume in the U.S. owing to the increased consumption as compared to other meat and seafood products. In June 2017, consumer survey undertaken by the National Chicken Council, revealed that over 84% of consumers had eaten chicken purchased from a supermarket within the previous two weeks, and 67% had consumed chicken at a food service establishment - down from 87% and 72% in 2016, but about the same as observed in 2015.
India is expected to witness moderate increase in poultry and seafood consumption. While, meat is estimated to lose its market share as beef products are expensive as compared to seafood and poultry chicken. Seafood demand in India accounted for a market share of 27.8% in terms of volume of Asia Pacific in 2025.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
Grand View Research has segmented the global meat, poultry and seafood market on the basis of product and region.
