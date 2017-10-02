Measure Pepper Hotness

How to measure a pepper’s ‘hotness’
Here’s a cool way to tell the “piquancy,” or hotness, of a pepper. It’s called the Scoville Scale, and it was invented by a pharmacist named Wilbur Scoville. The higher the number, the hotter the pepper!
Eat a Hot Pepper? Don’t drink water to cool off your mouth – or the burning sensation will spread. Drink milk (or have a spoonful of yogurt or sour cream). Milk proteins neutralize the heat!
Once you know how hot peppers are, you’ll be able to decide which ones to include in your recipes like our Classic Salsa. Have your ever made salsa from scratch? Try this easy chunky salsa recipe with tortilla chips. It’s the perfect way for kids to practice chopping skills.
Here are the ingredients
Do your kids like Barbecue as much as dad? Have them help mix up a BBQ Rub to spice up those barbecued meat dishes.
