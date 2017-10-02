Measure Pepper Hotness

How to measure a pepper’s ‘hotness’

Here’s a cool way to tell the “piquancy,” or hotness, of a pepper. It’s called the Scoville Scale, and it was invented by a pharmacist named Wilbur Scoville. The higher the number, the hotter the pepper!

Sweet Bell Pepper – 0

Anaheim – 500 to 2500

Jalapeno – 2500 to 5000

Cayenne – 30,000 to 50,000

Habanero – 100,000 to 350,000

Eat a Hot Pepper? Don’t drink water to cool off your mouth – or the burning sensation will spread. Drink milk (or have a spoonful of yogurt or sour cream). Milk proteins neutralize the heat!

Once you know how hot peppers are, you’ll be able to decide which ones to include in your recipes like our Classic Salsa. Have your ever made salsa from scratch? Try this easy chunky salsa recipe with tortilla chips. It’s the perfect way for kids to practice chopping skills.

Here are the ingredients

1 large tomato (or 2 small)

2 tablespoons chopped green pepper (try one step spicier with Anaheim Peppers or two steps with Jalapeno!)

1 teaspoon minced chili pepper (optional)

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

¼ of a lime

salt to taste

Do your kids like Barbecue as much as dad? Have them help mix up a BBQ Rub to spice up those barbecued meat dishes.

