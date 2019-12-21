MDL Beast Festival - The Saudi Spectacular Sees International and National Talent Perform to an Elated Crowd of 150 Thousand Festival Goers

- Saudi Arabia's landmark music, arts and culture festival continues to surprise and delight guests with David Guetta and Steve Aoki closing out The Big Beast stage with an electric back-2-back set

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDL Beast, the largest arts, culture and music festival in Saudi Arabia has continued to wow guests during its second day, and has seen 150 thousand eager fans from across the region and further afield attend over the past two days.

The Big Beast stage saw crowds enjoying mind-blowing sets from Saudi DJ duo, Dish Dash, before international superstars J Balvin, Camelphat, Danny Tenaglia, Steve Aoki and David Guetta took to the stage. Aoki and Guetta closed the night performing together on stage in a back-2-back after their individual sets.

On the Down Beast chill out stage, an elated crowd enjoyed performances from Lady Lou, Hatoon, Dokkan and Usif among others.

Speaking of his experience of playing at MDL Beast, David Guetta commented: "It really meant the world to me to be here in Saudi Arabia - we're making history. I see the enthusiasm of all the youth of the country and to see this happiness in their eyes and to be part of that moment is a privilege. It's also the first time I've played a back to back with Steve Aoki."

Artists including Cosmicat, DJ Baloo who performed B2B with Mohanned Nassar of Vinyl Mode and Desertf!sh took to Saudi Beast and Underground Beast 1 stages and played their hearts out to thousands of cheering fans.

On day two, world-class acts such as Fuerza Bruta and Cirque Bijou stunned the crowd with their mind-blowing feats. The crowds were dazzled and delighted by the 22 unique and never seen before performances, created especially for MDL Beast.

The Global Street Food Market and Saudi Alley, welcomed all to sample the very best of local and international brands. Chefs from Latin American MNKY HSE created bespoke menus and mocktails especially for the event.

Designers were on site at the retail therapy zone to showcase their amazing Saudi designs to the world.

Marriam Mossalli, Founder of Niche Arabia, says: "I have made it my personal and professional mission to promote and celebrate Saudi creative talent. Saudi Arabia's fashion industry is booming, and I am proud that MDL Beast Festival has been able to support so many up and coming designers. Having the opportunity to create this retail area in a festival the size of MDL Beast gives Saudi Style a truly global platform."

In the MDL Beast XP area, people explored a zone designed for festival goers to interact and play with sound in different ways. Attendees were encouraged to go 'Beyond the Beats' in the dedicated exhibition space, which included an on site recording studio, demonstrating how music can be leveraged as a force for good.

