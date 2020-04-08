McLane Global Delivering One Million Meals to Rural Children Missing School Meals in Wake of COVID-19 Crisis

Eligible School Districts Can Enroll for Immediate Assistance as Part of National Feeding Program

HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Global, a leading food and logistics company, is calling on rural school districts to sign up for home delivery of free meals through the Emergency Meals-To-You Partnership. Eligible participants can get more information and enroll at www.MealsToYou.org.

The feeding program is a public-private partnership between USDA, Baylor Collaborative on Hunger, McLane Global, PepsiCo and others that is designed for emergency home delivery of shelf-stable, nutritious meals to students in rural areas while limiting exposure to COVID-19. Distribution and delivery have already begun, and partners are ramping up quickly to reach the goal of providing more than 1,000,000 meals per week across rural America.

"Companies big and small have a role to play in helping our nation through this difficult period, and we're honored to work with our partners to help meet this challenge for kids across America who would otherwise go hungry," said Denton McLane, Chairman of McLane Global.

Meal kits will include a week's worth of nutritious shelf-stable foods such as milk, cereal bowls, snacks, entrees, fruit cups and juices for one student. Many school districts are moving to a "grab-and-go" model, where students pick up their meals at local school sites, to encourage social distancing. However, for students in rural America, accessing these meals is a challenge.

McLane Global has shifted to a 24-hour/7days per week production schedule across their Texas, California and Utah locations to meet this challenge, but one of the most important factors for the success of the program is ensuring that school districts enroll as soon as possible to ensure kids don't go hungry during this difficult time.

