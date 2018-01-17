McDonald's Limited Edition Red Envelopes Celebrate $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu and Year of the Dog

Anna Sui Teams Up With the Golden Arches to Bring Value, Good Fortune to Customers for Lunar New Year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's has introduced its new $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, which offers customers several delicious and craveable McDonald's items at a compelling value. In celebration, the company has teamed up with internationally-renowned Chinese-American fashion designer Anna Sui to ring in the 2018 Lunar New Year by creating a series of limited edition lucky red envelopes. The envelopes feature original designs by Sui and will be available in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. For fans unable to be in San Francisco on Jan. 23, partner social influencers will be running national sweepstakes on their respective channels to make sure fans have a chance to get their hands on the coveted red envelopes.

During the three-week Lunar New Year holiday season, red envelopes are traditionally filled with money and given out as gifts. The first-time collaboration between McDonald's and Anna Sui to create the envelopes is a whimsical celebration of the global holiday, which honors family, prosperity and good fortune. Inspired by the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu and the 2018 Year of the Dog, Sui incorporated value-themed well wishes along with original artwork of popular Asian dog breeds, including a Pug and Shiba Inu, which have been seamlessly blended into the designs with her signature style.

How to Get an Anna Sui x McDonald's Lucky Red Envelope

Fans will have the chance to get their own red envelopes on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 starting at 1:23PM at Japantown Peace Plaza in San Francisco, where McDonald's will unveil a $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu-inspired arcade game that incorporates Sui's designs. All participating players will receive a set of Anna Sui x McDonald's Year of the Dog red envelopes while supplies last and have the opportunity to win additional prizes.

For customers unable to receive a red envelope in San Francisco on Jan. 23, McDonald's is teaming up with Leenda D (@LeendaDAvenue) and Miss Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling), who will be giving away limited quantities through fun social media sweepstakes. Learn more by visiting their social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

"I'm thrilled to team up with McDonald's to recognize such an important cultural holiday," said Anna Sui. "These envelopes re-imagine centuries-old traditions by celebrating diversity and its power to bring forth new ideas."

The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu is now available nationwide at participating McDonald's restaurants, and features breakfast, burger and chicken options at every price tier. Guests can enjoy classics like the McChicken and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, as well as a new Classic Chicken Sandwich which features a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce. The full national menu is as follows*:

$1 menu items: Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, any size soft drink

$2 menu items: Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, small McCafé beverage**

$3 menu items: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, new Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, Happy Meal

*Participation and menu items may vary

**Excludes McCafé hot and iced coffee

