McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Announces 13th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour and Talent Lineup

Free Concert Series Continues Support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Introduces New Master Classes and Talent Showcases



CHICAGO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's announced the return of one of its staple events, the 13th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. The longest-running, brand-owned gospel music tour is back with an award-winning talent line-up sure to please fans nationwide. This free concert tour begins April 27 and runs until December 13.

The 2019 nationwide concert series appeals to a wide range of gospel music lovers with its lineup of award-winning, cross-over talent, including urban gospel artist and pastor Tye Tribbett, R&B powerhouse KeKe Wyatt, hip-hop contemporary artist, Sir the Baptist, gospel songstress Kierra Sheard and beats by DJ Standout.

As with previous years, the tour will celebrate McDonald's continued devotion to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters. At each stop, the national tour will raise a love offering to support families served by the Charity. Since 2012, the love offering has raised over $800,000 to aid in helping families stay close when their children are ill.

"The annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is so important to us as a brand, especially as an extension of our new Black & Positively Golden campaign. It allows us to further connect with the community and honor those that work every day to empower their communities," said McDonald's Owner/Operator, Hazel Smith. "And this year we're able to offer community awards, Master Classes and Talent Showcases, all while continuing to raise monies for the children and families served by local Ronald McDonald's House Charities Chapters."

"It's a privilege to be a part of a tour that I and so many people I know have admired over the years. McDonald's is doing something amazing through this community-based gospel tour. I'm so excited to be involved," said Kierra Sheard, an entrepreneurial, award-winning, first-time artist on McDonald's Celebration Inspiration Gospel Tour.

For the first-time ever, McDonald's is bringing a full weekend of events to select tour stops in Atlanta, Washington, DC and Tallahassee, where those in the community can enjoy Master Classes and Talent Showcases in addition to the gospel tour. The Master Classes will provide a deep-dive into the music industry and will be led by choir leader sensation, Donald Lawrence. The Talent Showcases, hosted by RCA Inspiration record label, will search for the latest up and coming gospel talent. Tour stops in Atlanta and Tallahassee will additionally serve as a platform for the presentation of the Black & Positively Golden Awards, which will shine a light on local everyday heroes making a different in their communities through positivity and empowerment.

These additions to the Inspiration Celebration Gospel tour are just some of the ways McDonald's continues to change for the better and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the community. For nearly 50 years, the National Black McDonald's Operators Association (NBMOA) has given back to the communities they serve by providing scholarships, donating time and money to local schools and hiring minority youth. This commitment continues as McDonald's will present two $10,000 Thurgood Marshall College Fund scholarships to deserving HBCU college students with a focus in music. These are two of six scholarships the brand will award throughout the year. More information regarding the scholarships will be available on www.mcdonalds.com.

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer, Donald Lawrence will return as the tour's music director. Tour favorite, contemporary gospel artist and radio personality Lonnie Hunter resumes hosting duties.

As always, all concerts are free of charge. Eager fans can visit www.mcdonalds.com to secure tickets for any of the 7 stops.

Tour dates and cities include:

April 27 – Chicago, IL

– June 22 – Atlanta, GA

– July 27 – Washington, DC

– August 17 – Jackson, MI

– September 1 – Orlando, FL

– October 5 – Tallahassee, FL

– December 13 – Houston, TX

McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is an extension of the brand's Black & Positively Golden campaign, an initiative designed to uplift communities and inspire excellence. It highlights all things positive and focuses on stories of truth, power and pride, while celebrating Black excellence through education, empowerment and entrepreneurship. Dr Pepper® also returns as the tour's sponsor, showing its appreciation and commitment to the African-American community.

Visit www.mcdonalds.com to learn more about the 13th annual tour and McDonald's scholarship opportunities. Follow @WeAreGolden on Instagram for tour updates and join the conversation using #blackandpositivelygolden.

About McDonald's

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds. To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden initiative, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of nearly 290 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family- centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks used herein are owned by their respective companies and organizations.

© 2019 McDonald's

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-black--positively-golden-announces-13th-annual-inspiration-celebration-gospel-tour-and-talent-lineup-300830204.html

SOURCE McDonald’s USA