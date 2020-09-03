McDonald's and Iconic Global Artist Travis Scott Embark on an Unprecedented Collaborative Partnership Across Food, Fashion and Community Efforts, Launching with his Signature Order on Menus Across the U.S.

The Travis Scott Meal Will be Available at Participating McDonald's Nationwide Starting on September 8th

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has a go-to order from McDonald's, even some of today's biggest superstars. And now, two icons are coming together, as The Golden Arches meet Cactus Jack for a multi-level innovative partnership. From September 8th through October 4th, McDonald's is taking it up to another level, as cultural sensation Travis Scott's favorite meal is offered at restaurants all across the U.S. Travis Scott and McDonald's will also be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program.

This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu, only done prior by the legendary Michael Jordan. To snag The Travis Scott meal, fans can order in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the Drive Thru, or through the McDonald's app.

The Travis Scott meal includes the fresh beef Quarter Pounder®* with Cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries® with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite®. Now, for $6, you can eat just like Travis. It's Lit! Price and participation may vary.

"Everyone has a favorite McDonald's meal, no matter who you are," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. "Travis is a true McDonald's fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we've introduced a superstar's name to our menu - we're excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald's near you starting next week."

"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," said Travis Scott. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can't wait for people to see what we have in store."

Cactus Jack has also designed custom apparel for McDonald's crew. Stay tuned for more surprises and releases as part of the partnership in the coming weeks.

