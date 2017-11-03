McDonald's and Customers Help Keep Ronald McDonald House Charities Of The Philadelphia Region Children, Families Together When They Need It Most

Company seeks to raise $5 million through annual fundraiser benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Season of Giving upon us, and as families everywhere make plans to spend quality time together over the holidays, McDonald's customers in the Philadelphia region can help families who must travel great distances to seek treatment for their seriously ill children, by allowing them to stay close to one another as well.

McDonald's 15th Annual National Fundraiser benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) kicks off Tuesday, November 7 and continues through Sunday, November 19 in participating restaurants nationwide. Customers who visit a participating Philadelphia region McDonald's during this time can help support families staying at RMHC of the Philadelphia Region houses by making a donation in $1, $3 or $5 denominations. In return, they will receive a "thank you" coupon for a free small fries or hash browns, good for use on their next visit through November 30, 2017 with no purchase required.

All fundraiser proceeds benefit RMHC, which helps keep families in local communities, such as the Philadelphia Region, close to each other and the care and resources they need when they have a sick child. Event organizers hope to raise $5 million for the Charity this year.

"McDonald's places value on supporting the communities where we live and work, and the McDonald's Annual National Fundraiser is one of the many ways we can offer that support," says Marcia Graham, President, Phil-Ad-Mac. "We are proud to raise money to help keep families close and to continue to be part of such a positive national program."

McDonald's has supported RMHC programs around the world for over 43 years by facilitating fundraising in restaurants, donating expertise and resources and volunteering with local Chapters. Throughout the year, McDonald's customers can find RMHC Donation Boxes at the front counter and in drive-thrus at participating restaurants. No donation is too small, and every contribution makes a difference. From 2010-2016, McDonald's USA's support of RMHC through penny per Happy Meal donations, the National Fundraiser, and restaurant Donation Boxes has raised more than $260 million in contributions to the charity.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support McDonald's restaurants offer RMHC year round, but especially during the annual National Fundraiser," said Bill Roberson, President, RMHC of the Philadelphia Region, Inc. "As a McDonald's Owner/Operator myself, it's wonderful to see local McDonald's customers give back to the children and families in our community who need our support during such difficult times."

Customers are encouraged to drop change into an RMHC Donation Box when they visit a McDonald's restaurant any time of year, but especially on the Day of Change, which is usually held on/near October 15 to commemorate the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974.

RMHC has local Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions with 364 Ronald McDonald Houses, 219 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and 50 Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles.

People can also donate to RMHC online by visiting rmhc.org/donate.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities®

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of nearly 290 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Andrea Landau

Tierney

(215) 790-4318

alandau@tierneyagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-and-customers-help-keep-ronald-mcdonald-house-charities-of-the-philadelphia-region-children-families-together-when-they-need-it-most-300549168.html

SOURCE McDonald's of the Greater Philadelphia Region