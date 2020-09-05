McCormick Grill Mates Surprised Labor Day RV Travelers with Exclusive Pop-Ups

Vacationers received on-the-road grilling essentials and exclusive flavors of Grill Mates seasonings in partnership with RVshare and Kampgrounds of America

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McCormick® Grill Mates® visited three of America's top 15 Labor Day weekend RV destinations1 to surprise and ask outdoor enthusiasts, "RV Grilling Yet?" There has been a high demand for RV rentals leading up this Labor Day weekend, with RV reservations up 50 percent according to RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace.2 The one-day only pop-ups provided RV travelers and campers with everything they needed to make a great tasting meal on-the-road.

Close to 1,500 grab-n-go grilling kits were safely distributed to travelers over the course of the day. They were a huge hit amongst consumers who were excited to try the exclusive Grill Mates all-purpose seasoning blends. They also received essential grilling tools, recipes, and tips.3

Within hours, bags were quickly distributed to a steady stream of happy campers, who then set out for their Labor Day weekend plans, well-equipped to fire up the grill. Even a select few lucky travelers received golden ticket items – redeemable for future Kampgrounds of America (KOA) stays, portable grills and coolers, grilling thermometers, and more.

KOA, the world's largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds, has reported that camping and road trips are likely a re-entry point for a third of leisure travelers as restrictions are lifted, even among those who have never camped before. Knowing RV rentals and camping have emerged as a cultural phenomenon as families look for safe, cost-effective, and fun ways to travel and explore America's natural beauty, Grill Mates was excited to meet fans near these national parks:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Cherokee KOA)

Rocky Mountain National Park (Fort Collins KOA)

(Fort Collins KOA) Glacier National Park (West Glacier KOA)

"More than ever, families cherish special moments together during these unprecedented times," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick. "This Labor Day weekend, we loaded up the RV and set out with one important mission, and that was to bring the perfect flavor to grills across America's iconic campgrounds. We wanted to ensure that every griller, expert or first-timer, had the tools and spices they need to confidently cook a delicious meal this holiday."

This was the first and only time this year for grillers to get their hands on exclusive new McCormick Grill Mates seasonings. Made especially for grilling, these versatile blends contain high-quality spices that can be used to easily and quickly season a variety of meats and vegetables.

The exclusive Labor Day weekend grilling seasonings included:

McCormick® Grill Mates® Smoked Paprika & Onion with Garlic & Pepper

McCormick® Grill Mates® Cracked Pepper & Garlic with Sea Salt

McCormick® Grill Mates® Garlic & Crushed Herbs with Salt & Pepper

For year round grilling recipes and inspiration, visit GrillMates.com , Facebook.com/GrillMates , Twitter.com/McCormickSpices , Instagram.com/McCormickSpice , or download the McCormick Flavor Maker app for iPhone or Android.

Resources:

Video b-roll and photos from the RV grilling pop-ups are available here and here.

Notations:

1. Top 15 RV destinations for Labor Day, according to RVshare: Yellowstone National Park; Sequoia National Park; Concan, TX; Ginnie Springs, FL; Glacier National Park, MT; Grand Canyon, AZ; Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Asheville, NC; Fort de Soto Park, FL; Garner State Park, TX, Mount Rushmore, SD; Virginia Beach, VA; Zion National Park, UT; Yosemite Valley, CA; Rocky Mountain National Park/Estes Park, CO; and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort, CA.

2. RVshare : Year over Year (2019 vs. 2020) growth booking demand

3. Top 8 mistakes to avoid while grilling on the road: grilling on a dirty grate, not getting your grill to the perfect temperature, not seasoning your meat and veggies, overcrowding your grill, being a "pit-peeker" or "pokey poker," removing your meat before it's fully cooked, cutting your meat before its rest, and getting distracted. Download the list for full details .

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including ecommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

About Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020. The largest family friendly, open-to-the-public system of campgrounds in the world, KOA was founded on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962 by entrepreneur Dave Drum. The company still calls Billings home, and has grown to include more than 500 campgrounds across the United States and Canada.

Contacts:

Katie Walker

McCormick Grill Mates

443-422-4795

Kathleen_Walker@McCormick.com

Chad Davis

Sunshine Sachs

252-412-5483

Davis@SunshineSachs.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-grill-mates-surprised-labor-day-rv-travelers-with-exclusive-pop-ups-301124837.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company