McCormick® Flavor Forecast® Announces Second Quarterly Flavor Trend of 2019: 'Mexicana Vegana'

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavor Forecast, which highlights fresh flavor insights and inspiration from around the globe for nearly 20 years, revealed 'Mexicana Vegana' (Mexican Vegan) as the next flavor in focus. You may not have noticed that this amazing duo is appearing on restaurant menus and in food halls in major cities around the world. McCormick & Company, Inc., which produces Flavor Forecast, has been tracking this fusion and predicts home cooks will soon adopt Mexicana Vegana.

Mexican food is one of the most beautiful, fresh and flavorful cuisines and continues to grow in popularity, with more than 237 million Americans who enjoyed Mexican food and ingredients in 2018. Also, more than ever, consumers are leaning into meatless meals with a conscious focus on the environment and their wellness goals.

"It's the two together, looking at Mexican food from a vegan lens, that appeals to Americans," said McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. "Some consumers hear vegan and are intimidated. We found that leaning into familiar foods is a great entry into this trend."

With classic bold spices and ingredients found in Mexican cooking like smoky dried chilies, bright citrus, cumin, garlic and onions, vegan dishes can deliver the uncompromising flavor everyone wants. Simple techniques like shredding eggplant and mushrooms to mimic pulled pork and crumbling garbanzo beans to replace chorizo sausage makes great meatless fillings for tacos, tortas and tostadas.

"We developed new Mexican vegan recipes to encourage at-home experimentation. There's a cauliflower queso sauce, butternut squash tacos al pastor, no-churn vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and more," said McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter.

Watch videos and download recipes on FlavorForecast.com. Learn more about Mexicana Vegana street foods, simple techniques for meatless mains, and non-dairy desserts like the classic tres leches cake.

About Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For 129 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit FlavorForecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™. For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

