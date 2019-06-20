McCormick® Fires Up the Ultimate Summer Hit: Introducing the SUMR HITS 5000

A First-of-Its Kind Grilling Innovation, the SUMR HITS 5000, Brings Together the Best of Food, Flavor and Music Like Never Before



HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McCormick is introducing the SUMR HITS 5000, a first-of-its-kind grilling innovation that integrates a grill with a DJ station to create the perfect summer hits. McCormick has teamed up with the ultimate purveyors of food and music – award-winning Pitmaster Myron Mixon and chart-topping producer and notorious DJ Jazzy Jeff –– to introduce the SUMR HITS 5000 and help create the ultimate summertime BBQ experience.

A true mash up, McCormick Grill Mates®, French's® Classic Yellow Mustard, Stubb's® Bar-B-Q Sauce, Lawry's® Seasoned Salt and Frank's RedHot®, collaborated to create the SUMR HITS 5000, which allows grillers to create original music tracks while preparing their favorite summer recipes. Utilizing technologies like custom hardware and software built with machine learning algorithms, McCormick continues to augment the experience of cooking while bringing the future of flavor to everyone's table and taste buds. This custom-made grill technology allows the griller to decide when and what sounds are added to their music track by where the food is placed on the grill and which spices and sauces are used. To see the SUMR HITS 5000 in action, click here.

"McCormick wanted to explore innovative ways our fans could spice up and enhance their summer grilling," says Alia Kemet, Creative and Digital Marketing Director at McCormick. "Music plays an important role in enjoying food, flavor and the overall experience. The SUMR HITS 5000 creates the intersection of expressing one's passion for flavor through original song, and we think it's the perfect blend of mixing taste and art."

Ahead of the grill reveal, fans and followers had the chance to influence the grill's BBQ beats by voting for fun sound bites to go with each spice, seasoning, and sauce on McCormick, Lawry's, French's, Stubb's and Frank's Instagram stories.

FindYourSummerHit.com is this season's go-to grilling resource for all things recipes, products, grilling essential sets, guides, and tips. Soon-to-be summer hits at your BBQ, including Triple Mustard Bacon Cheeseburger, Savory Montreal Steak Rub, and Maple Glazed Seasoned Baby Back Ribs, are all meant to be enjoyed with a side of great music!

Digital press kit available at: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8564951-mccormick-sumr-hits-5000-grilling-innovation/

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

For more recipe and product images, click here.

