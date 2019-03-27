McCormick Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

SPARKS, Md., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share on its common stocks payable April 22, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2019. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.28 per share represents an increase of 10% over the annual dividend of $2.08 per share paid in fiscal year 2018.

This is the 95th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

