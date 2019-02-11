McCormick & Company Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for 2019

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized as the world's 22nd most sustainable company on the 2019 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list released by Barron's Magazine in early February. The company advanced 26 spots from the magazine's inaugural ranking in 2018.

"We are thrilled with our momentum and are honored to be included on the Barron's list of sustainable companies for the second year in a row," said Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick. "McCormick's commitment to global sustainability and transparency continues to underpin our responsibility to do what's right for people, communities and the planet. I am pleased with our progress to date against our 2025 goals."

To determine the rankings, Barron's partnered with Calvert Research and Management to analyze the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market value with headquarters in the United States. Each company was assessed against 300 performance indicators in five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

