McCain Foods USA Celebrates Groundbreaking of Major Expansion in Othello, Washington

170,000 sq foot expansion to create 180+ new jobs for area residents and strengthen commitment to Washington



OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today McCain Foods USA , a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products across the country, celebrated the official start of construction of a 170,000-square-foot expansion at its Othello, Washington potato processing facility.

This $300 million investment will significantly expand McCain Foods North American production capacity through the addition of a state-of-the-art battered and conventional french fry processing line. Moreover, deepening McCain Foods' commitment to Washington and the potato growing community, the expansion will bring an anticipated 180 new jobs to area residents and require approximately 11,000 additional acres, to be sourced from local potato growers in the region.

"Thanks to our passionate farming partners and hardworking employees, McCain Foods has a rich history of producing high quality food right here in Washington," said Dale McCarthy, Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain at McCain Foods North America. "This $300 million expansion will deepen our roots and commitment in this great state and grow the potato industry for years to come."

McCain Foods Othello employs over 450 individuals who produce and distribute over 400,000 million pounds of frozen products. Completion of the 170,000-square-foot expansion is anticipated in early 2021.

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccainusafoodservice.com .

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and supplies french fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and foodservice customers around the globe. McCain is the international leader in the frozen food industry, employing over 21,000 people and operating 52 production facilities on six continents. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccain.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccain-foods-usa-celebrates-groundbreaking-of-major-expansion-in-othello-washington-300937941.html

SOURCE McCain Foods USA