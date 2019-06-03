McCain Foods USA Celebrates Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Burley

259,000 sq foot expansion created 180+ new jobs for area residents



OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today McCain Foods USA , a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products across the country, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded distribution center in Burley, Idaho with over 150 attendees including elected officials, grower partners, employees and more.

Following the completion of a $200 million investment, the plant's state-of-the-art expansion, where McCain has operated for over 20 years, will increase the company's capacity to meet growing product demand, strengthen important partnerships with local growers and create more than 180 new jobs for area residents.

"McCain Foods has a rich history in Idaho, thanks for our dedicated employees, trusted grower partners and the overall community," said Dale McCarthy, Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain at McCain Foods North America. "This $200 million expansion will deepen our roots and commitment in this great state and grow the potato industry for years to come."

McCain Foods Burley is a world-class facility and major center of commerce, employing over 730 individuals who produce and distribute over 4.7 million pounds of potatoes across North America daily. Interested applicants can learn more about employment opportunities at the Burley distribution center by visiting www.McCainBurley.com .

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccainusafoodservice.com .

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and supplies french fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and foodservice customers around the globe. McCain is the international leader in the frozen food industry, employing over 21,000 people and operating 52 production facilities on six continents. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccain.com .

