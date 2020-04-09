McCain Foods Donates 20 Million Pounds of Potatoes to Combat Food Insecurity During Pandemic

FLORENCEVILLE-BRISTOL, NB, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, McCain Foods announced a donation of up to 20-million pounds of potato products to support Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and other local food security organizations across the country. This commitment represents 60-million servings of potatoes that will be provided to Canadian communities struggling with food insecurity.

Over recent weeks the Canadian Food system has been stretched by the impacts of COVID-19. It has left many of our most vulnerable neighbours struggling for access to food. This donation by McCain Foods will help provide access to additional food sources to those in need. Foodbanks across Canada are encouraged to reach out to their provincial food banks associations and Second Harvest with their requests. To further help, McCain Foods Limited is also engaging its subsidiary Day & Ross – one of Canada's largest transportation companies – to help get the donations to those in need as quickly as possible.

"In this time of physical distancing, feelings of community and support are ever more important," said Max Koeune, President and CEO, McCain Foods. "McCain has long been a leader in Canadian agriculture and food. Our employees, along with our more than 130 potato grower partners across the country, take pride in providing planet friendly foods to Canadians everyday. Our collective goal is to feed real moments of togetherness and these challenging times are no exception. That is why we are working with charitable organizations across Canada to help fight hunger in our country."

Food banks play a vital role in serving Canada's most vulnerable neighbours. Even before the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than one-million visits were made to food banks across Canada each month, according to Food Banks Canada's HungerCount report. Now, the demand is even greater for those struggling with food insecurity and hardest hit by this crisis.

"Because of COVID-19, many local food drives typically held this time of year are cancelled. McCain Food's significant donation will help replenish the inventory at a time when food donations have drastically decreased," says Chris Hatch, CEO, Food Banks Canada. "We are grateful for this contribution as we face the increase in demand this pandemic is causing."

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue charity that has been dedicated to environmental protection and hunger relief. Since COVID-19, the organization has received hundreds of new requests for food support from charities and non-profits across Canada through its distribution hub in Ontario and their national online platform FoodRescue.ca

"Ensuring all Canadians have access to nutritious, fresh food during this crisis is a collective effort, and we are proud to be working with McCain Foods to tackle this issue together" says Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. "Our mission is that no one gets left behind, and this generous donation will help us fulfill that mission by directly feeding those hardest hit by this pandemic."

McCain Food's announcement today comes in addition to ~$1.3 million in donations from the McCain Foundation; which were made last week to provide urgent support to food banks, shelters, community kitchens and school programs in New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables, and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit www.foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and works across the supply chain from farm to retail to capture surplus food before it winds up in landfill. Through our fleet of 11 trucks and our online platform FoodRescue.ca, Second Harvest has rescued and redistributed 15.6 million pounds of fresh, healthy food to more than 1,000 non-profit partners across Canada. With the escalating pandemic, Second Harvest, a global thought leader in food recovery and redistribution, has developed the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), that brings together government, private and non-profit sectors to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast-to-coast. Visit www.SecondHarvest.ca to learn more.

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods in 1966. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery. For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation in 2018 and 2019. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. dayross.com

