McAlister's Deli Franchisee Supports Wounded Warrior Project Veterans Through Cookie Sales

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The largest McAlister's Deli® franchisee, The Saxton Group, recently completed its Cookies for a Cause campaign, which raised support for the warriors Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) serves. The campaign was a huge success with 96,000 camouflage and gold star sprinkle cookies sold during the month of November.

"We may live in the land of the free, but only because of the sacrifices of the brave women and men like those Wounded Warrior Project serves," stated co-CEO Adam Saxton. "That's why The Saxton Group was so honored to sell camouflage and gold star sprinkle cookies at all 75 of our McAlister's Deli locations. Our guests loved them so much and we're thrilled to donate $48,000 to support the ongoing efforts and the mission of Wounded Warrior Project."

Thanks to generous donors, WWP is able to serve warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities and focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"The generosity of supporters like The Saxton Group allows us to reach over 100,000 wounded veterans, family members, and caregivers," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We're amazed by the work that The Saxton Group's McAlister's Deli restaurants have done, and we are so grateful their customers showed up in mass to support wounded warriors. This tremendous effort will give us the fuel needed to continue connecting wounded veterans with services that empower them to live their lives on their terms, at no cost."

To learn more about how donors fuel WWP's programs and services that connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

About The Saxton Group

The Saxton Group is a Dallas based multi-unit restaurant franchisee with a 35-year history of exclusively franchising restaurant leading brands. The company is the largest McAlister's Deli franchisee in the country and is a Restaurant Franchise Monitor Top 100 Franchisee. The Saxton Group is family owned and operated with rich history of multi-unit development. Initially a small operation with a single restaurant, the group has evolved into industry veterans and leaders with over 70 locations in six states. For more information, please visit www.thesaxtongroup.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcalisters-deli-franchisee-supports-wounded-warrior-project-veterans-through-cookie-sales-300571023.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project