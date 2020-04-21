MAZON Outraged By Congress' Failure to Help Millions of Americans Facing Hunger

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite skyrocketing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress has once again failed to address the urgent needs of the 60 million Americans facing hunger in the newest stimulus bill.

Congress is advancing a bill that does not even mention SNAP, let alone make it more accessible to millions of Americans who are struggling to put food on the table. In response, Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger , said:

"This is appalling and unacceptable. Congress has — once again — denied support for the growing numbers of Americans who face food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19. We are facing an urgent crisis, and our policymakers are continuing to look the other way. Increasing SNAP will not only help millions of Americans who are struggling to put food on the table — it will stimulate the economy and contribute to a faster national recovery. SNAP is and always has been our country's frontline defense against hunger.

"This moment requires all of us to work together to ensure that food insecure Americans are not just another casualty statistic. Congress must take immediate action to ensure that SNAP is available for all those who need it, now more than ever."

Earlier this week, Leibman was featured in The New York Times imploring Congress to prioritize SNAP as quickly as possible. She wrote that "there is no question that food banks and pantries are on the front lines to deliver what they can to those who are facing food insecurity because of the virus. There is also no doubt that they alone cannot meet the ongoing needs of those who are struggling, regardless of how much food is donated and distributed by hardworking staff and volunteers."

About MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger:

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. For more information on MAZON, please visit mazon.org .

Contact: Liza Lieberman

llieberman@mazon.org | (202) 821-6936

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazon-outraged-by-congress-failure-to-help-millions-of-americans-facing-hunger-301044779.html

SOURCE MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger