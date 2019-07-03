Mayonnaise: Strategic Market Insights & Competitive Landscape Analysis (2019-2024) - A High Preference for Affordable, Convenient, and On-The-Go Meal Options has Created Numerous Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mayonnaise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mayonnaise market was worth around US$ 10.3 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the year 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global mayonnaise market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers/Constraints



Factors such as growing urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes and thriving fast-food chains have resulted in the changing lifestyles and altering eating patterns of the consumers. Presently, there is a high preference for affordable, convenient and on-the-go meal options which require minimal cooking. This has created numerous remunerative opportunities for the manufacturers.



Currently, there are different types of mayonnaise available in the market, which offers a large variety and unique flavours for the consumers. These include multiple flavours like cheese, mint, tangy pickle, chipotle, tandoori, etc., and also low-fat and no fat mayonnaise which can cater to the taste and preferences of a large number of consumers.



Developing regions are expected to drive the global mayonnaise market in the upcoming years. Earlier, the consumption of mayonnaise was largely confined to the western countries. However, with the confluence of increasing trend of westernisation of food patterns and acceptance of different cuisines along with burgeoning middle-class population, the consumption of mayonnaise in developing countries has risen.



The growth of the organised retail sector is witnessing a positive impact on the global mayonnaise market. Earlier, a number of global players were hesitant to sell their products in developing countries due to lack of infrastructure, storage facilities and appropriate knowledge about the developing markets. Nevertheless, with an increase in the number of organised retail stores, various players are investing in these markets. This is expected to eventually result in the increased consumption of mayonnaise in the next few years.



Breakup by Product Type



On the basis of type, the market is segregated as unflavoured mayonnaise and flavoured mayonnaise. Currently, unflavoured mayonnaise accounts for the majority of the market share as it is excessively used in the preparation of dishes like salads, pasta, dips, etc. It is also regarded as a good source of proteins, calories, fats, vitamins and carbohydrates.



Breakup by End-Use



Based on end-use, the report finds that institutional sales currently dominate in the global mayonnaise market and is followed by the retail sale.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the biggest segment on account of the convenience and rising trend of supermarket shopping culture. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by convenience stores, online retailers, specialty stores and others.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global mayonnaise market on account of extreme popularity of fast-food and snacking items, specifically in the United States and Canada, where consumers dine-out on an everyday basis. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape



The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of only few manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. Nonetheless, in the emerging regions like India and China, there exists various unorganised manufacturers of mayonnaise. There prevails a rigid competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter.



Some of the major players functioning in the market include:



Nestle

Ajinomoto

McCormick

Kraft Heinz

Unilever

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mayonnaise Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Unflavoured Mayonnaise

6.2 Flavoured Mayonnaise



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Institutional

7.2 Retail



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Online Retailers

8.4 Speciality Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Mayonnaise Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Nestle

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Ajinomoto

11.3.3 McCormick

11.3.4 Kraft Heinz

11.3.5 Unilever



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqjivw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayonnaise-strategic-market-insights--competitive-landscape-analysis-2019-2024---a-high-preference-for-affordable-convenient-and-on-the-go-meal-options-has-created-numerous-opportunities-300879854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets