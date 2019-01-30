Maui Stack French Toast and Pot Roast Grilled Cheese Among 20 New Menu Items Launched by Kings Family Restaurant

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kings Family Restaurant launched a new in restaurant menu on Monday, January 28th with over 20 new menu items.

"The new menu will take us a step closer to reaching the goal of a 'new era' for Kings. We have very exciting items on this menu that take us out of our comfort zone so that we can attract new guests with on-trend new menu items," said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager.

The menu features new breakfast items like Maui Stack French Toast made with toasted coconut, Peanut Butter Pancakes, Tiramisu French Toast, and a Southern Belle Benedict made with poblano pepper cornbread waffles, hand breaded chicken, bacon, poached eggs, shredded cheese, green onions and smoked-cheddar hollandaise. There is a new healthy breakfast section that has Avocado toast, Superfood Steel-Cut Oatmeal, Egg White Scramble and a Greek Yogurt Continental.

There are new sandwiches on the menu that are perfect for lunch or dinner like the Pot Roast Grilled Cheese, 2X BLT with pork shoulder and the Farmhouse Chicken Stack with fried chicken and coleslaw on a biscuit.

"We still offer most of our traditional Kings favorites, but now our customers have new choices for every palate," said Alisha Merico.

Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles, PA and is a 23-unit chain of family style restaurants throughout Western PA and one in Wintersville, Ohio. Founded in 1967, the restaurant group averages 500,000 customers every month and employs nearly 1,000 people.

