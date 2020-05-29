Masterbuilt Leads Charcoal Innovation, Introduces Award-winning Large Capacity Gravity Series Grill

The all-new Masterbuilt Gravity Series(TM) 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker offers 1,050 square inches of cooking space, received industry recognition for innovation

ATLANTA, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterbuilt, creator of the first digitally controlled charcoal grill + smoker, today announced the expansion of the Gravity Series, continues pioneering innovation in the charcoal grilling category. The series takes the guesswork out of backyard cooking with charcoal, offering dynamic charcoal flavor with the convenience and control of gas or pellets.

"Masterbuilt has been empowering outdoor cooks for decades by offering hassle-free solutions to deliver maximum flavor with minimal effort," said Cara Finger, Chief Marketing Officer of Masterbuilt. "Seven months ago, we introduced the Gravity Series 560. We have been overwhelmed by the response to this grill and we're proud to continue to grow the series of products with the introduction of the Gravity Series 1050."

The Gravity Series is patented, first-to-market digital charcoal grill + smoker technology. The Gravityfed™ charcoal hopper holds hours of continuous fuel while the digital fan maintains precise temperature control from 150 to 700 degrees. You can control the cook time and temperature with the digital control panel or with a smart device using WIFI or Bluetooth.

Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker

The Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker is the largest grill in the Gravity Series family, with a total of 1,050 square inches of cooking space.

Low and slow smoking, reaches 225°F in 10 minutes

High heat searing, reaches 700°F in 15 minutes

GravityFed™ Hopper holds 16 lbs. of briquettes or 10 lbs. of lump charcoal for up to 8 hours of continuous cooking

Reversible smoke + sear cast-iron grates

FoldAway™ warming + smoking racks fold up to offer full access to grilling area when not in use

Folding stainless steel shelf offers extra preparation space

Fold out cord storage to prevent loss or damage to the power supply

Smoke, Grill, Bake, Sear, Warm, BBQ, Roast, Braise

The 1050 was recognized at the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo in March, taking home the Vesta Award for innovative design and engineering in the Charcoal, Wood Barbecues & Smokers category.

The award-winning Gravity Series 1050 Grill + Smoker is now available for $799 on Masterbuilt.com and online at major retailers.

Masterbuilt, headquartered in Columbus GA, has been innovating outdoor cooking for decades. Masterbuilt is a leading brand in the vertical smoker segment and continues to innovate charcoal grilling with cutting edge technology in the Gravity Series. As the creator of the first digitally controlled charcoal grill, Masterbuilt's commitment to pioneering charcoal innovation is unwavering. Masterbuilt believes that given the right tools, anything can be mastered. Visit www.Masterbuilt.com for more information and to purchase Masterbuilt grills, smokers, fryers and accessories.

