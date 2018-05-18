Maserati Is The Premier Automotive Partner At The Nantucket Wine and Food Festival

NANTUCKET, Mass., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati is the official automotive sponsor of the 2018 Nantucket Wine and Food Festival, the acclaimed culinary event entering its 22nd year and ending on Sunday, May 20th.

During the event, Maserati will deploy its fleet across the island, including the timeless Quattroporte sedan and the luxury Levante SUV. Nantucket displays a sense of scenic wonder: a rich and classic heritage with forethought, understated elegance. The festival mirrors these values and has become a staple on the cultural calendar with over 3000+ attendees each season, paying tribute to the most influential leaders in the food and wine world. This year, Bruno Borie of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou will be recognized as the '2018 Luminary of the Year.'

Maserati is proud to be the automotive partner for the festival and to share their sense of classic Italian style, bespoke interiors and effortless signature sounding power with all who attend. In addition to the automobiles on display across the festival, Maserati is offering select attendees the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive test-drive of its product range, to experience its breathtaking style first-hand, throughout the weekend.

About Maserati

Maserati produces a full range of unique cars immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innate exclusivity, they satisfy the most exacting, refined tastes and are a constant point of reference in the automobile industry. The current line-up includes the flagship Quattroporte executive sedan, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante "Maserati of SUVs", as well as the GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible. The range has never been more complete, offering V6 and V8 engines, rear- or all-wheel drive, a selection of sophisticated materials and outstanding technical solutions. With its tradition of successful automobiles, Maserati continues to redefine the concept of Italian sports motoring on an ongoing basis through design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

