Martin's Potato Rolls Sponsors "Beyond the Plate" Season 3: Celebrity Edition

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces their Presenting Sponsorship of Season 3: Celebrity Edition of "Beyond the Plate" podcast, hosted by Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan. Beyond the Plate has quickly become known in the podcast world. It was recognized by RadioPublic as one of the standout food shows of 2017 and listed as one of the "5 Things I'm Loving Right Now" by Rachael Ray Every Day magazine.

In the first two seasons, Beyond the Plate consisted of interviews where Kappy sat down in-person with 25 of the world's culinary elite to explore their journey into the food and hospitality industry, their career ups and downs, and the social impact they have made in their communities. The exciting line-up of episodes featured intriguing and inspiring stories from famous chefs like Guy Fieri, Spike Mendelsohn, Robert Irvine, Rachael Ray, Andrew Zimmern, Massimo Bottura, Gail Simmons, José Andrés and more. The seasons' regular podcasts were complemented by "Just the Plate" episodes, where celebrity chefs walked the listeners through one of their favorite recipes in the kitchen.

The third season of Beyond the Plate is going to Hollywood! The majority of the episodes will feature Kappy conducting interviews with a group of celebrities who have a connection to the food world from television, film, and music. Whether through a cookbook, TV show or giving back through food, Kappy will get each guest to share their inspiring stories, talk about how they bring their passion to life through food and how they give back to their community. As in the first two seasons, each celebrity will also have a separate "Just the Plate" episode where they will highlight a delicious recipe.

"We are so excited to work with Kappy on this podcast again!" says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to the founders of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "The stories that are revealed through Beyond the Plate are quite interesting, and often very enlightening. Sometimes we feel like we know celebrities by their roles or perhaps by reading a news article, but hearing them speak with passion, in their own words and voice, about their journey and the story behind their work is so real and so inspiring!"

"Hearing how these celebrities incorporate their passion for food with their desire to impact the world around them really resonates with us at Martin's, as we too strive to unite our passion for excellence in baking with our passion to serve our customers, employees, and the world around us," Martin explains.

Kappy is VP of Culinary Operations for Rachael Ray and the Co-Founder and Director of Rachael Ray's cooking and kids charity, Yum-o! He is also the Founder and CEO of Culinary Advisors LLC, a strategic culinary advisory service. "The main reason we do this podcast is to share the inspiring stories that listeners may not be aware of. Most people know these celebrities for their acting or musical talent but not everyone knows their passion for food. We love being able to share these "behind the scenes," and sometimes never heard before, stories as well as how these incredible humans give back to their community… beyond the plate."

You can find all Beyond the Plate episodes on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Libsyn, Spotify, or on the Beyond the Plate website. Follow along on social at @onkappysplate, @btplatepodcast, or go to www.beyondtheplatepodcast.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. Martin's mission encompasses more than just baking the best bread and providing good American jobs. They also believe in giving back to their community and the world around them. Through volunteering time and donating resources, they support many charitable organizations, such as food banks, afterschool programs, disaster relief, and others that provide sustenance and comfort to people in need, both close to their baking facilities and abroad. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

