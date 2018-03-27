Martin's Potato Rolls Sponsors "Beyond the Plate" Podcast

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces the Presenting Sponsorship of Season 2 of the "Beyond the Plate" podcast hosted by Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan. "Beyond the Plate" has quickly become known in the podcast world, recognized by RadioPublic as one of the standout Food Shows of 2017 as well as being listed as one of the "5 Things I'm Loving Right Now," by Rachael Ray Every Day magazine.

"Beyond the Plate" consists of interviews where Kappy sits down in person with the world's culinary elite to explore their journey into the food and hospitality industry, their career ups and downs, and focuses on the social impact chefs have made in their community. Season 2 has an exciting line-up of extraordinary interviews with intriguing and inspiring stories from famous chefs like Guy Fieri, Spike Mendelsohn, Robert Irvine, and more. Kappy has created a dynamic production team for this podcast project using the talents of his associates, Shant Petrossian, Ian Cohen, and Joel Yeaton, who have worked with him through the years in the food television industry.

"Everyone loves a good story!" says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to the founders of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "People love to hear how my grandparents started baking in their small, one-car garage, and now, three generations later, we make the number one branded hamburger roll in America. And we get inspired by other people's stories too! After listening to some of the stories from Season One, we just knew we wanted to be a part of the 'Beyond the Plate' story!"

The majority of the second season episodes will feature Kappy conducting interviews from the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, during the 2018 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Taking place at the Festival's host hotel, this setting made it ideal to line up top-named talent for the upcoming podcast season. The team recorded audio interviews and three Facebook Live segments with some of the most popular and famous chefs in the United States. Each chef will also have a separate "Just the Plate" episode where they highlight a delicious recipe.

"We are touched by the stories that are being shared through the interviews. These talented and motivated icons find success, and then they give back – or 'pay it forward.' They are changing the lives of people for the better and that just fits with our hearts," Martin explains.

Kappy is VP of Culinary Operations for Rachael Ray, and the Co-Founder and Director of Rachael Ray's cooking and kids charity, Yum-o! He is also the Founder and CEO of Culinary Advisors LLC, a strategic culinary advisory service. "The main reason we do this podcast is to share the inspiring stories that listeners may not be aware of. Most people know these chefs from the food in their restaurant or from a show on TV. We love being able to share these behind the scenes, and sometimes never heard before, stories as well as how these incredible humans give back to their community… beyond the plate."

You can find all Beyond the Plate episodes on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Libsyn, Spotify or on the Beyond the Plate website. As a bonus, you can see the three Facebook Live segments recorded in Miami at https://www.facebook.com/beyondtheplatepodcast/. Follow along on social at @onkappysplate, @btplatepodcast or go to www.beyondtheplatepodcast.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. Martin's mission encompasses more than just baking the best bread and providing good American jobs. They also believe in giving back to their community and the world around them. Through volunteering time and donating resources, they support many charitable organizations, such as food banks, afterschool programs, disaster relief, and others that provide sustenance and comfort to people in need, both close to their baking facilities and abroad. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

