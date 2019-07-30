Martin's Potato Rolls Now Available to Canadian Retail Consumers

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has expanded their retail footprint into Canada. Martin's started servicing international foodservice customers in 2011. In the years since then, foodservice, both nationally and internationally, has become a fast growing segment of Martin's Famous Potato Roll's distribution. However, Martin's retail distribution remained focused mainly on the domestic market—specifically on the East Coast of the United States and Chicago—until recently. Canada is now the first international market where significant retail sales distribution has been established.

Martin's began foodservice distribution in Canada back in August 2017. A wide range of restaurants, caterers, and other assorted foodservice establishments serve Martin's Potato Rolls throughout Canada. The executive chefs from many of these restaurants have recognized that Martin's Potato Rolls are the perfect sandwich vessel because of their buttery sweet flavor profile and their sturdy composition (along with the bun's hinge), which complements a variety of sandwich ingredients.

With the popularity of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls in restaurants, along with word-of-mouth and online buzz about Martin's being the "best burger buns," Canadian customers started to ask for the products to be sold in stores for individual use. In the summer of 2018, the first Canadian retail account, Pusateri's, began selling select Martin's products to their customers. The products available for purchase include: Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's Long Potato Rolls, Martin's Party Potato Rolls, Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls, and Martin's Potato Bread.

Since then, Martin's retail sales have expanded to over 30 independent grocery and specialty stores with over 50 locations in Ontario, as well as a small region of Manitoba. Currently Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread can be found in the following stores (please check with store chains for locations): Pusateri's, Summerhill Market, McEwen, Highland Farms, Coppa's, Bruno's, Cataldi, Village Grocer, Galati, Harvest Wagon, Fiesta Farms, Cheese Boutique, Nortown Foods, Concord Foods, Oak Ridges Market, Sue's Fresh Market, Bespoke Butcher's, Battaglia's, Monastery Bakery, Marilu's Market, Commisso's, Vincenzo's, Victoria Street Market, Vince's Markets, and many more are coming soon in Ontario. Martin's items are also now available in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Food Fare stores. Plans are underway to expand into other Canadian markets in the near future.

"We are very excited to be able to work with Affinity Group Canada to offer our Canadian neighbors Martin's Potato Roll and Bread products in local stores," says Terry Lushbaugh, Food Service Manager at Martin's. "We hope Martin's will become the #1 Branded Hamburger Bun in Canada, just like it is here in the USA."

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martins-potato-rolls-now-available-to-canadian-retail-consumers-300893563.html

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.