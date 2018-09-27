Martin's Potato Rolls Hosts "Family Picnic"

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, the manufacturer of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, hosts two-day "picnic" to show employee appreciation.

Every three years Martin's plans a "family picnic," which more closely resembles a small carnival, at both of their bakery locations. This year's picnic at the corporate campus on Potato Roll Lane, Chambersburg, took place in early September. It featured 22 custom carnival games, various outdoor games, inflatables, an escape room, raffles and prizes, a stage featuring live music and entertainment, campfires to make s'mores, and a nightly fireworks display! Visitors enjoyed a variety of food from local restaurant vendors including: Mrs. Gibble's Restaurant and Candies, Jim's Concessions, Kathy's Deli, Holy Smokehouse BBQ, 717tacos, and Mikie's Ice Cream. All of this was complimentary for Martin's employees, their families, and their guests.

Martin's® was founded in 1955 by Lloyd and Lois Martin and is still owned and operated by the Martin family. The Martins are a close-knit family. They believe that keeping the company family-focused, not just on their own family, but on their larger "family of coworkers," is a fundamental part of what has made the company a success and will continue to drive its future growth.

"Because we are a family company, relationships are very important. Our picnics are not only an opportunity to let our employees know how much we value them, but they're also a special time where we can meet each others' families, share a meal, enjoy some entertainment together, and connect with other employees from other shifts or other departments," says Jim Martin, president of Martin's.

Martin's emphasizes a strong work-life balance and has designed benefits that support the physical, emotional, financial, and professional elements of an employee's life, which also contributes to the lives of their families. "We love our families, and one of the best rewards from the picnic is that our families get to learn about and experience a part of what we do every day," Martin explains.

While noting that fewer and fewer companies are holding company-wide picnics, especially not the kind of large celebration that Martin's shares with its employees, the Martin family holds on to the belief that investing in the lives of their employees and their families is an essential part of a healthy, thriving company.

"A key objective of Martin's is to be an employer of choice. The company's 'family picnic' is just one of the ways to show appreciation to our family of coworkers, who are responsible for providing our high quality and delicious potato rolls and bread and unwavering service," says Scott Heintzelman, VP of Finance and Administration. "We have a culture of teamwork, doing 'whatever it takes' to get the job done, which has led to incredible growth and success. And for that we sincerely want to say 'Thank You' to every employee," Heintzelman added.

Martin's family picnic at the Valdosta, Georgia, bakery will be held in early October.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

