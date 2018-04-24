Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread Creates Employment Opportunities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, the makers of Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread is hiring! The baker of the number one branded hamburger roll in America, with headquarters in Chambersburg, PA, and another location in Valdosta, GA, is growing and is also getting ready for the busy "summer bun season." Thus, Martin's is announcing a number of employment opportunities in various departments and positions.

Martin's has been expanding its distribution footprint, which creates a need for additional employees to handle both the distribution and the production of their bread and roll products. In the past five years, Martin's has expanded and developed distribution in major US markets including Chicago, New Orleans, Rochester, Buffalo, and Nashville. They have also seen their international distribution increase in the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, and are currently serving 20 countries with plans to expand into even more in the future.

Due to this growth, the number of positions at Martin's has increased over 30% in the last five years, according to Keri Hall, human resources manager. Additionally, the Valdosta bakery is currently under construction to dramatically increase baking capacity and provide more employment opportunities as well.

In addition to company growth, the "summer bun season" also plays a role in Martin's increase in employment opportunities. With the warmer weather of summer, there are more cookouts and picnics where burgers and hot dogs are the main course. This impacts and causes a great increase in both the production and sales of Martin's Sandwich and Long Potato Rolls, Martin's two top-selling products. This increased demand creates more employment opportunities as well.

As a family owned and operated company, Martin's strives to be an employer of choice by offering employees great benefits: (1) physical benefits, such as multiple health insurance plan options to choose from and a robust wellness program; (2) emotional benefits, such as onsite chaplain services and paid time off for all full-time employees; and (3) financial benefits, such as competitive wages, paid lunch breaks, and potential overtime and shift differential pay.

Martin's prides itself on creating an inspiring and collaborative culture. The daily work experience exemplifies Martin's core culture components of communication, integrity, quality and customer service, and teamwork. As employees are encouraged to focus on and continually develop those components in themselves and in their teams, working together for success is something that just happens naturally every day at Martin's.

Martin's is currently hiring across most of its departments and has a variety of employment opportunities available including part-time, seasonal, and full-time for production positions and corporate positions. Positions range in experience levels from interns to managers. Two of the largest areas of need are Martin's production and maintenance departments---with many of these positions being entry level opportunities for recent high school graduates.

To view all open positions and apply, you can visit: https://potatorolls.com/jobs

Martin's is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high quality bread and roll products using high quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution, both in the United States and abroad. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martins-potato-rolls-and-bread-creates-employment-opportunities-300635545.html

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.