Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread Announces Expanded Presence at 100th National Restaurant Association Show

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, the makers of Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread will be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Association Show held in Chicago, IL, May 18 – 21.



In order to support foodservice sales, one of the fastest growing divisions of their business, Martin's will be expanding the square footage of their booth at this year's show. Martin's first exhibited at the NRA show in 2012, and they have continued to be pleased with the amount of foodservice leads, conversations with customers, and networking that takes place at the show.

"This is quite a show! It is the biggest in the country, so it makes sense that we should be here and be present in a big way. There will be more than 40,000 foodservice professionals attending, and we want to be sure that as many of them as possible are able to sample Martin's Famous Potato Rolls. Their menu and their customers will thank them," says James Martin, president of Martin's.

The NRA Show kicks off Martin's 2019 trade show season. This year, Martin's will also be exhibiting at the Texas Restaurant Association Marketplace (July 14-15), the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo (August 25-27), and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show (September 15-16).



Martin's continues to grow their business through the help of popular restaurants and entertainment locations, such as sports stadiums, both nationally and internationally. While Martin's retail sales are predominately located on the East Coast, their foodservice sales reach over 37 states and 24 countries. Trade shows assist Martin's in continuing to expand this footprint.

"These shows provide a great opportunity to meet new potential food service institutions as well as meet with our existing partners, both national and international," states Terry Lushbaugh, Martin's sales manager-frozen division. "This year we have a good location, booth #6451 in the North Hall, and a larger space. Having a larger booth will not only make it easier for customers find us, but will also allow us to have more room so that everyone can sample our products and talk with the Martin's team."

For more information on Martin's foodservice division, you can visit Martin's food service micro-site at: https://foodservice.potatorolls.com/.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution.

