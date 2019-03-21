Martin's Announces Partnership with The Nashville Sounds

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread will be the Official Bread Partner of The Nashville Sounds Minor League Baseball team for their 2019 season.



The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play in Minor League Baseball's Pacific Coast League (PCL). As part of the partnership, Martin's products will be included at the concession areas, suites, and The Band Box at First Tennessee Park.



"We've used Martin's Potato Rolls in our premium areas at the ballpark for a few seasons now. We recognized their superior taste and quality and are excited to offer them to all fans in the ballpark as the official bun partner of the Nashville Sounds," says Dave Keitel, General Manager, Centerplate, the concessionaire for the Sounds Stadium.



Martin's began fresh distribution to the Nashville market in 2017, and their rolls and bread are available for purchase in most major grocery outlets in the area. Martin's currently sells the number one branded hamburger roll in America (according to IRI sales data). Freshness, great taste, and wholesome ingredients are what have made Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread famous. The company uses high quality ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour (and for whole wheat products, 100% stone-ground whole wheat), nonfat milk (instead of whey), potatoes, pure cane sugar (instead of high fructose corn syrup), yeast, sunflower oil, and real butter (instead of margarine or butter substitutes) in their bakery products. They contain no artificial colors or artificial sweeteners; are peanut free, tree-nut free, and soy free; and the company sources non-GMO ingredients.



"We are very excited for this partnership with The Sounds!" says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to the founders of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "We know that this partnership will not only bring awareness to our products in this new market, but it will also enhance the food offerings for The Sounds and give us a chance to get to know Nashville fans even better. Besides…what's more American than watching baseball, while eating burgers and hot dogs served on Martin's Potato Rolls, which are made by an all-American company!"



Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com .

The Nashville Sounds are the proud Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play in state-of-the-art First Tennessee Park just North of downtown Nashville. The Sounds were founded in 1978 and strive to provide the very best customer service and fan experience. Since moving to First Tennessee Park in 2015, the Sounds have welcomed over two millions fans to safe, family-friendly First Tennessee Park.

