Mars Receives Continued Recognition from Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Great Place to Work® and Fortune named Mars to its "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. Mars is a family-owned company with a diverse product portfolio of some of the world's best loved Food, Petcare and Confectionery brands. Dedicated to the advancement of all current and future Mars Associates, the company offers inclusive benefits, tailored career mentoring programs, and opportunities to volunteer in communities throughout the U.S.

To determine the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations across the country.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"Our Associates are making a difference for people, pets and the planet – that's what inspires me every day," said Anton Vincent, President, Mars Wrigley North America. "I'm proud to celebrate our Associates for playing such an important role in helping to create a better tomorrow and thankful that once again Mars is celebrated as a top employer in the U.S.."

Mars Associates play a pivotal role in this principles-led business, and they are encouraged to explore unique career paths across diverse segments to help with continuous development. With access to some of the most loved brands in the world, pet-friendly offices and the opportunity to reach billions of consumers – Mars is also a fun and energizing place to work.

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Mars is honored to once again celebrate this recognition and shine light on its Associates and their dedication to creating a purpose-driven workplace. To hear directly from Associates on what makes Mars a great place to stay and grow visit: https://careers.mars.com/global/en/blog.





About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 125,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All."

