Mars Celebrates Recognition on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For List

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have recognized Mars, Incorporated as a Great Place to Work for the seventh year in a row. The list is based on survey responses representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2019 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse, iconic products and services for people and the pets they love. The company is proud to be an employer of choice for its U.S. Associates and is dedicated to helping all current and future Associates reach their full potential and conduct business in a way that provides for future generations.

"Great Place to Work is a competitive list, and we're proud to be included for the seventh consecutive year," said Tracey Massey, President, Americas, Mars Wrigley Confectionery. "We celebrate our Associates across the U.S. for their commitment to creating an inclusive culture that is focused on growth and guided by our Five Principles of Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom that unites all Mars Associates."

At Mars, no two career paths are alike, and the company empowers Associates to discover career paths that inspire them. This includes providing opportunities to experience different roles within the company – whether it's transferring to a new location, moving into a new position or between business segments, Mars wants its Associates to tap into areas where they are most passionate. Furthermore, the company provides a wide range of personal and professional development opportunities and ways for Associates to give back including the Mars Volunteer Program, Mars Ambassador Program and Mars University. In the U.S., Mars Associates donate thousands of hours of community service to help reinvigorate the communities in which they live and work. The company offers competitive benefits including parental leave and adoption assistance as well as pet-friendly offices and open, collaborative workspaces.

"The 2019 100 Best are the leaders in creating the most innovative workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Employees at these organizations feel valued, respected and heard, and are inspired to be their best selves because of the commitment these winning companies have made to creating a great workplace for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the company."

Mars is honored to once again receive this recognition and shine light on its Associates and their dedication to creating a purpose-driven workplace.

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With over $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 115,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

About the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing the view of more than 4.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

