Marley Kitchen Partners With Chef'd To Celebrate One Love Of Food

Meal Kit Partnership Brings Marley Family Recipes and the Flavors of Jamaica Straight to Consumers' Kitchens Around the Country

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marley Kitchen and Chef'd, America's first and only online meal kit marketplace, today announced a collaboration that gives consumers the opportunity to create family favorite recipes of the Marley's right at home. Through this co-branded initiative, consumers are able to browse and order from a collection of fresh, Caribbean-inspired recipes created by four members of the beloved family – Rita, Cedella, Ziggy, and Rohan. Through its flexible fulfillment and delivery capabilities, Chef'd will provide customers with the recipes and pre-portioned, fresh and ready-to-cook ingredients within 24-48 hours of their order.

"We grew up celebrating and paying homage to our family's Jamaican roots – both through music and through food," said Ziggy Marley, Grammy Award-winning musician, cookbook author and eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley. "This collection of recipes gives everyone the chance to enjoy the bright, delicious flavors of our culture that nourish both the body and the soul."

Available now with additional meals launching throughout the year, the Marley Kitchen recipes offered through www.Chef'd.com emphasize whole ingredients and bold island flavors, including:

Rita Marley's recipes feature plant-based dishes for holistic clean living

Pumpkin Chili



Kale Bake



Mango Granola

Cedella's recipes inspired by her cookbook, Cooking with Herb: 75 Recipes for the Marley Natural Lifestyle (Avery Books), celebrate the Marley natural lifestyle, and are 100 percent vegetarian

Callaloo and Smoky Gouda Fried Dumpling



Jerk Tofu Tacos with Black Bean Mango Salsa



Guava Cream Cheese Stuffed Banana Muffins

Ziggy's recipes, inspired by Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook (Akashic Books), are designed to nourish and are predominantly vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free

Brown Rice and Salmon Bowl



Roasted Yam Tart with Summer Quinoa Salad



Coconut Dream Fish with Jamaican Rice and Peas

Rohan's recipes, inspired by The Marley Coffee Cookbook: One Love, Many Coffees & 100 Recipes (Quarry Books), feature a coffee spice blend from Marley Coffee

Coconut-Almond-Crusted French Toast with Coffee and Rum Whipped Cream



Lentil and White Bean Burgers flavored with Marley Coffee Spice Blend and Roasted Root Vegetables



Coconut Curry Root Vegetable Stew with a Coffee Broth

"At Chef'd, we are committed to providing consumers with high-quality, distinctively delicious meal experiences created with fresh, whole ingredients," said Kyle Ransford, founder and CEO of Chef'd. "Marley Kitchen embodies that wholesome, natural way of eating, and we look forward to giving Marley fans a convenient way to experience the flavors of the family's vibrant, storied heritage without even having to leave home."

Since launching in 2015, Chef'd is widely regarded as having revolutionized the meal kit category through the company's level of choice, re-ordering flexibility, and cost savings. Chef'd offers customers the unique ability to shop from a selection of more than 1,600 meals at any time without the hassle of membership or subscription fees. The company, which has partnered with established chefs, notable culinary personalities and trusted organizations, further sets itself apart through the ability to fulfill fresh ingredients direct to consumers on a national basis for major brands and offers its meal solutions both via ecommerce and at retail locations nationwide.

