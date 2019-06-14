Marler Clark files Lawsuits against Kroger, Safeway, and Target in SoyNut Butter E. coli Outbreak

SEATTLE, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marler Clark filed six lawsuits on behalf of clients related to the 2017 I.M. healthy brand SoyNut Butter E. coli O157:H7 outbreak. Of the six plaintiffs, three are minors who contracted acute kidney failure, hemolytic uremic syndrome, from their E. coli O157:H7 infections. All six of the plaintiffs were hospitalized for multiple days or weeks. Four lawsuits were filed in California, one in Washington and one in Wisconsin.

In March 2017, the FDA and CDC, along with state and local authorities, linked a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 to I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter. 32 people were sickened and 12 were hospitalized due to their infections. The soy nut butter was produced jointly by the SoyNut Butter Company and Dixie Dew Products Inc., at a facility owned by Dixie Dew in Kentucky. During an investigation of the facility, the FDA found grossly insanitary conditions with soy nut butter buildup on the floors, walls, and ceilings from previous production runs and fly infestation. Jars of soy nut butter tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

I.M. Healthy and Dixie Dew went bankrupt after using the total of their insurance in settlements to the victims. The Bankruptcy Court Evaluator valued all claims at $70 million. The remaining medical bills and costs now fall to the retailers.

"We have tried for over a year to work with these retailers and suppliers to fairly compensate their customers, however, Target, Kroger (Fred Meyer), Safeway and their suppliers, Kehe and World Finer, are more concerned with pointing fingers at each other than treating their customers with respect. The time has come for a judge and jury to hold them responsible," stated Marler Clark managing partner, Bill Marler.

