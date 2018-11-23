Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Hosts Magnificent Thanksgiving Feast

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving blessings arrived early this year at Market Street Memory Care Residence in Viera, as the team hosted over 100 residents, friends, family members and one furry, canine friend named Marley, for a memorable Thanksgiving feast.

On Thursday, November 15th, the dining rooms of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera were filled with cheerful conversation, laughter, and the clinking of dinnerware as families enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with fresh flowers, live entertainment and festive decoration.

At Market Street Viera, Executive Chef Ryan Gorsuch and his talented culinary team delivered a full course meal complete with carving stations of turkey and ham, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, and baby carrots in brown sugar sauce. Homemade honey butter melted atop the made-from-scratch dinner rolls thoughtfully prepared by the programming team. And to satisfy the sweet tooth, savory desserts of apple pie, pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake topped off the evening's service.

"It is truly a blessing to work with such a dedicated group of managers and staff here at Market Street Viera," says Ruth Norman, Market Street Viera's Director of Memory Care. "Our family members and residents responded with glowing reviews of the traditional dinner, the outstanding attendance, and the staff's hard work. One resident came to me with tears of gratitude for the wonderful evening full of food, music and good friends."

At Market Street Memory Care Residences residents enjoy culinary experiences that liven the senses in a resort-style environment. Research shows that utilizing specific sights, sounds, and smells connects us to our memories and experiences. This critical element of training and multi-sensory programming at Market Street Memory Care Residences is designed to incorporate the individual needs of each and every resident living with Alzheimer's or dementia-related illness.

Upon entering the elegant, yet charmingly comfortable community of Market Street Memory Care Residence, the extraordinary central gathering space of Market Plaza is a sight to behold. A natural and realistic "outdoor" streetscape welcomes you with trees, flowers, and park benches encircled by detailed, active storefronts: Bakery, Salon and Spa, Newsstand and Post Office, each caringly designed to stimulate the senses and encourage meaningful interaction for residents and guests.

Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Memory Care Residences connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories. All Market Street memory care associates receive world-class training as Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners, providing residents with cutting-edge memory care programming.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

