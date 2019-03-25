NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Whey protein is a mixture of proteins isolated from whey, which is the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production.Milk generally contains two main types of protein: casein (80%) and whey (20%).



Whey is found in the watery portion of milk. When cheese is produced, the fatty parts of the milk coagulate and the whey is separated from it as a byproduct.

Whey protein is commonly used for improving athletic performance and increasing strength, but evidence to support these uses is mixed. Whey protein is also used to reverse weight loss in people with HIV and to help prevent allergic conditions in infants.

The global whey protein ingredients market is growing at a CAGR of 9.33 % (In Mn) and CAGR of 6.22% (In Kilotons) owing to rapid urbanization coupled increased demand for protein supplements in all walks of life thereby boosting the market in forecast period 2019-2027.



The growing demand for dairy alternatives can be accredited to the growing inclination toward vegan, especially plant-based food, growing lactose intolerance among a large section of the population, coupled with rising demand for various innovative dairy-free applications. Due to the health benefits associated with it, there are a large number of people switching to dairy alternatives thereby increasing the market value for the protein-based diet.

Moreover, the rise in income levels of middle-class people and health-conscious consumers has significantly led to an increase in demand for lean protein ingredients over the past few years. The rise in regularities of obesity in young people, especially in America and China has driven the demand for the healthy protein based diet globally; however, the rise in prices coupled with new diseases in animals still probes an uncertainty that is hampering the growth in the forecast period.



The global whey protein ingredients market has been geographically segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. North America is expected to dominate the market growth owing to an increase in consumption of whey proteins in functional food, infant formula, and clinical nutrition and dairy products.

Moreover, the presence of leading players of whey protein manufacturers in North America is expected to play a vital role in the revenue growth of the global whey protein ingredients market.

Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory, Danone SA, Milk Specialties, Leprino Foods Co., Arla Foods, Grande Custom Ingredients, American Dairy Products Institute, Westland Milk Products, Erie Foods International, Inc., Meggle Group, Cargill Incorporated, Agropur Msi, LLC, Omega Protein, Saputo Ingredients, and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited are the major companies mentioned in the report



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758903/?utm_source=PRN



