Marinela® Debuts Interactive Pop-Up Selfie Exhibit at National Museum of Mexican Art

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marinela has announced an exciting initiative to debut its first ever interactive pop-up selfie exhibit at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 7/6-7/7 and 7/13-7/14/19. Themed "#MarinelaIsInMe," the exhibit will be open to the public free of charge and will be comprised of an array of vibrant and interactive "selfie stations" to showcase the brand's fun and flavorful portfolio of products. The exhibit is aimed at inspiring visitors to embrace the brand's campaign essence, "Marinela Is In Me," to determine what quality is part of his/her being and expressing that via the various artful backdrops, colors and oversized props within each station to create and share their unique selfies on their social platforms.

"We are truly excited to execute this first-ever Marinela pop-up selfie exhibit," said Paula Judith Flores, Brand Manager at Marinela. "We look forward to revealing the exhibit and inspiring visitors to create and share their unique selfies and to express themselves freely. We have a variety of selfie stations—those tailored towards artists, bloggers, skaters, musicians and more! A special thank you to the National Museum of Mexican Art for allowing us to utilize their venue to create, what will be, a truly unique exhibit of art."

"The goal of this pop-up selfie exhibit is to encourage visitors to express themselves in ways that were not even imaginable a few years ago and to turn their typical selfies into creative, exhibit-worthy pieces of art," said Leslie Falmar, Founder of Perspectiva. "We're excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Marinela to help them bring this innovative exhibit to life and to wow the community with this one-of-a-kind experience!"

#MarinelaIsInMe Pop-Up Selfie Sweepstakes

Throughout the exhibit weekends, visitors will be encouraged to enter the #MarinelaIsInMe sweeps for a chance to win a $250 prize. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter, legal United States residents who are eighteen (18) years of age or older who visit the exhibit are simply asked to take a selfie in front of one of the branded stations and post their photo on Instagram with the hashtag #MarinelaIsInMe and #Sweepstakes and the tag @gansitomarinelausa or on www.Facebook.com/GansitoUSA along with the hashtags #MarinelaIsInMe and #Sweepstakes and the tag @GansitoUSA. Prize will be awarded at random. Subject to Official Rules, available at https://www.facebook.com/gansitousa.

About Marinela and Bimbo Bakeries USA

The Marinela® brand stands for fun! Bite into any of our snack cakes and cookies, and you'll get a taste of how cool it is to go back to your childhood again! Marinela is a brand owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) who is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, eureka!®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

About Perspectiva

Perspectiva is a full-service marketing and promotional agency, founded in 1995, specializing in promotional execution. The agency provides concept design, assets/props, thematics, premiums and trained brand ambassadors. Capabilities also include all media platforms, digital and social. Perspectiva's senior staff brings over 25 years of experience working with a diverse variety of target demographics. The agency's goals are simple: grow the brand, increase sales, generate awareness and always have fun! For more information, visit http://perspectivaagency.com/#about

About The National Museum of Mexican Art

Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art showcases 3,000 years of creativity from both sides of the Mexican border. Works from the Museum's Permanent Collection of more than 10,000 pieces are exhibited in bilingual galleries in this, the first nationally accredited Latino Museum in the U.S. and the only one dedicated to Mexican art and culture. Admission is always free. The Museum is open Tues – Sun from 10 am to 5 pm. To learn more, please call 312-738-1503 or visit http://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

