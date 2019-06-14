Marinated Mushrooms, Fava Beans, Beets and Feta with Whole Wheat Orzo

Place beets in a pot of salted water and boil until a knife goes in easily, about 30 minutes depending on the size of the beets. When cool enough to handle, peel the beets and chop into ½” chunks. Reserve.

While the beets are cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the orzo according to package directions. Drain and reserve.

To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Reserve.