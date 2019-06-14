Looking for a healthy lunch or side dish? Try out this orzo pasta salad recipe. It’s quick to make and easy to customize so you can please any picky eater!
Marinated Mushrooms, Fava Beans, Beets and Feta with Whole Wheat Orzo
- 8 oz beets, preferably small
- 4 oz whole wheat orzo
- 1 cup fava beans, blanched or frozen lima beans, thawed
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 small garlic clove, grated
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 8 oz jar marinated mushrooms, drained
- 1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped
- 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
Place beets in a pot of salted water and boil until a knife goes in easily, about 30 minutes depending on the size of the beets. When cool enough to handle, peel the beets and chop into ½” chunks. Reserve.
While the beets are cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the orzo according to package directions. Drain and reserve.
To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Reserve.
Place the orzo, fava beans, mushrooms and parsley in a bowl. Toss with the vinaigrette. Just before serving, gently fold in the beets and feta. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
