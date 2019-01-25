Margaritaville Wins Two Lodging Industry Awards

Dynamic Lifestyle Brand Receives 'Best New Hotel' and 'Best 55+ Community' Recognition

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand known for fun, escapism and premium guest experiences, today announced that it has earned top national honors as both the best new hotel in 2018 and the best 55+ Residential Community.

"As a true lifestyle brand, Margaritaville stands for a way of living that crosses all categories of real estate, so it is particularly gratifying to be recognized in two of our important lodging categories," said John Cohlan, Margaritaville's Chief Executive Officer.

Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg won the top spot in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, named "Best New Hotel." The resort was nominated by a panel of industry experts with USA TODAY readers ultimately voting on the winners. The resort, which opened to rave reviews in June 2018, is one of four Margaritaville properties open or in development in Tennessee. The brand's portfolio also includes Margaritaville Island Inn and Margaritaville Island Hotel in Pigeon Forge and a hotel under construction in Nashville.

"It is such an honor to be recognized Best New Hotel in the country by USA TODAY," said Bob McManus, president and developer of Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg. "This award is a testament to the universal appeal of the Margaritaville lifestyle brand, our amazing team and their quality of service, as well as the unique atmosphere that we provide guests of our beautiful resort."

In addition, Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach earned the 55Places.com 2018 55+ Community of the Year Award. The leading resource for information about active adult communities determined the most popular communities around the country through research data, including online interest and homebuyer inquiries. Built in partnership with Minto Communities, Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach, which welcomed its first residents in 2018, beat out many long-standing communities for the top spot. The communities' authentic laid-back Margaritaville lifestyle, encouraging homeowners to grow older, but not up, distinguished it from the competition.

"It's an honor for Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach to be named 2018 Community of the Year by 55Places.com," said William Bullock, Minto's Latitude Margaritaville division president. "This award reinforces what our prospective buyers have been telling us and what our current residents are enjoying. We are honored by this recognition."

Margaritaville is an expanding lifestyle brand including hotels, resorts, casinos, vacation ownership properties, restaurants, consumer products, retail shops, and a national radio station on SiriusXM®. With more than 20 lodging projects in the pipeline – from New York's Times Square to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, Margaritaville delivers a tropical experience where guests can enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of their favorite destinations, regardless of their current latitude.

"We want to congratulate and thank our team members who work so hard every day," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, chief marketing officer of Margaritaville. "These awards are a true reflection of their dedication to delivering the Margaritaville lifestyle to every guest, every time."

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features 17 lodging locations with more than 20 additional projects in the pipeline, three gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more. Additionally, the brand's food, beverage and spirits lines – including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and a new bestselling cookbook – deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

