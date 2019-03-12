March 13: Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month®, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reminds everyone to return to the basics of healthful eating. March is also when the Academy celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of all RDNs as the food and nutrition experts. This year, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day takes place March 13.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists are uniquely qualified to translate the science of nutrition into practical solutions to help our patients and clients live healthy lives," says registered dietitian nutritionist Vandana Sheth, a national Academy spokesperson. "We also work hand-in-hand with nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered who are an integral part of our team."

RDNs are based in hospitals, educational institutions, public health and long-term care facilities, health clinics, nursing homes, fitness centers, food management, food industry, universities, research and private practice.

"RDNs are an important part of a person's health care team providing nutrition services to improve conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension," Sheth says. "Many registered dietitian nutritionists work to treat and prevent disease by providing medical nutrition therapy. This includes reviewing a person's eating habits and lifestyle, assessing their nutritional status and creating a personalized nutrition treatment plan. Medical nutrition therapy has been associated with decreasing health care costs related to physician time, medication use and hospital admissions."

In February, the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services recognized the valuable role of registered dietitian nutritionists in improving the public's health by selecting 10 Academy members to serve on the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which will help develop the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Registered dietitian nutritionists must meet strict academic and professional requirements, including earning at least a bachelor's degree, completing a supervised practice program and passing a registration examination. RDNs must also complete continuing professional educational requirements to maintain registration. More than half of all RDNs have earned master's degrees or higher.

Learn more about what a registered dietitian nutritionist can do for you and find an RDN in your area at www.eatright.org.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

