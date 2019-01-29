The Makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand Take the Guesswork Out of Game Day Guacamole

America's No. 1 Refrigerated Guacamole is the Touchdown You Need for Delicious Entertaining - Without Tricky Avocados

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that guacamole is a fan favorite when it comes to game day entertaining—in fact, on average 53.5 million pounds of guacamole are eaten every year during the Big Game1 (that's enough to cover a football field over 20 feet thick!). However, avocados can be tricky. They are not always ready when you need them; in fact, 38 percent of Americans have wanted to make guacamole but were unable to do so because the avocados weren't yet ready or ripe2. And nearly 70 percent of avocado users throw away all or part of an avocado because it's unusable3. As the nation tunes in for this year's big game on Sunday, February 3, WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® – America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole – is here to assure guacamole fans that they can have their guac—and eat it, too.

"Over half of America (55 percent) is likely to eat guacamole on game day4, but we know that dealing with avocados can be a gamble. WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products can save you from the hassle of tricky avocados, which can throw a flag in your game day plan," said Diana Pusiri, senior brand manager of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand. "Our guacamole is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados with no preservatives added and offers the simplicity you need so you can enjoy delicious flavor with far less planning and effort, leaving more time to focus on the game."

WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products offer easy peel-and-serve guacamole that is perfect for pairing with your favorite chips or adding a flavorful punch to game day recipes. Set up your spread like a pro by serving WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Minis on ice, offering guests a variety of guac flavors such as Homestyle Minis, Spicy Minis and Classic Minis. From main dishes to sides, as you prepare for the game-day festivities, consider the tasty recipes below to dress up your guacamole:

About the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand

The WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand is a brand of MegaMex Foods, one of the largest manufacturers of pre-prepared Mexican food across the country. A global leader in food safety, quality and innovation, the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand uses cold water at extreme pressure to seal in all the delicious flavors. In addition, each product is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and is gluten free and kosher certified. All WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® products are available nationwide in the produce or deli section of grocery stores. For more information, visit www.eatwholly.com.

