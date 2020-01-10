The Makers of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Donate 32,000 Cases of SKIPPY® P.B. & Jelly Minis this Holiday Season to Help Others

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of SKIPPY® peanut butter recently donated more than 32,000 cases (or 12 truckloads) of SKIPPY®P.B. & Jelly Minis to Convoy of Hope to help those in need this holiday season. Convoy of Hope distributed the SKIPPY® P.B. & Jelly Minis at several holiday events and will distribute the rest of the donation at community outreach events.

"We are honored to provide this large donation to Convoy of Hope to help thousands of families this holiday season," said Aly Sill, SKIPPY® P.B. & Jelly Minis brand manager at Hormel Foods. "SKIPPY® P.B. & Jelly Minis are a delicious and convenient snack or meal."

"Convoy of Hope is grateful for this generous donation of SKIPPY® P.B. & Jelly Minis," said Bill Whitworth, Convoy of Hope's procurement director. "This donation will serve more than 90,000 people across the country. Convoy of Hope would not be able to do the work we do without partners like Hormel Foods."

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

