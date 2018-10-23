Makers of Edwards Pies Turn Fans' Hometowns Into Dessert Destinations This Holiday Season

The frozen-dessert brand invites fans to share their love of its crème pies for a chance to win a community celebration

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Edwards® Desserts are celebrating the love of its devoted fans with the Edwards Town Takeover Contest. The winner of the contest will become the talk of their hometown this holiday season when they're named the guest of honor at a sweet event in December that will feature indulgent pie, live music, a pop-up shop, family-friendly activities and more.

"Edwards Desserts will share the unbridled love of our brand fans this holiday season. It's our way of showcasing their love for our desserts and 'bringing the sweet' to their communities," said Andrea Furber, senior brand manager of Edwards Desserts.

Now through Wednesday, Oct. 31, dessert lovers can enter the holiday contest by showcasing their love for Edwards Desserts on the brand's Facebook page. In addition to the town takeover, the winner will receive an exclusive dining experience for themselves and their family and friends, along with a prize pack that includes limited-edition, dessert-inspired merchandise from the Edwards Desserts Confection Collection.

Making holiday gifting sweeter for the dessert obsessed

The Edwards Desserts Confection Collection includes 13 indulgent, playful pieces of merchandise, including home goods and seasonal celebration items, beauty products and trend-forward apparel. The Confection Collection is your one-stop shop for easy-as-pie holiday gift-giving and showcasing one's own unbridled love for desserts, whether it's with a black pie stand and golden server for a festive table, a T-shirt that reads "Bite Me," a thick, layered blanket to curl up in or pie-scented essential oils to sweeten up the aroma of your home. The collection is available nationwide for purchase at EdwardsHolidayShop.com until Friday, Dec. 21. Items are priced from $6 to $150.

Sweetening up the holidays with chef-inspired recipes

Dessert lovers everywhere can showcase their love for sweets with five simple and delicious holiday recipes created by Chef Christina Kaelberer, executive pastry chef of Edwards Dessert Kitchen, which recently opened in Minneapolis. The recipes, all of which use Edwards crème pies, include Pecan Pie Monkey Bread, Pumpkin Pie Budino, Turtle Pie Ice Box Cake, Chocolate Crème Truffle Pops and Lemon Meringue Breakfast Trifle, are available at EdwardsDesserts.com/recipes/.

"Bringing the Sweet" to Kentucky

The December Town Takeover will be the second time this year that Edwards Desserts has celebrated its fans with sweet treats. On Oct. 13, super fan Tami Dunn was named guest of honor at an Edwards pie takeover in her hometown of Winchester, Ky. For years, Dunn has been showcasing her love for desserts on her YouTube channel as she unboxes Edwards crème pies and taste-tests them for her more than 45,000 subscribers.

Indulgence made effortless

Edwards Desserts offers a variety of lusciously layered, thaw-and-serve crème pies. Favorites include HERSHEY'S® Chocolate Crème, Key Lime, Turtle and Pumpkin Crème. Edwards products retail around $7.99 and are available in the frozen desserts aisle of grocery stores nationwide. To learn more or to find a store near you, visit EdwardsDesserts.com.

About Edwards® Desserts

Edwards Desserts are part of the national brand portfolio of Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., the retail-grocery subsidiary of Schwan's Company (www.schwanscompany.com). Based in Bloomington, Minn., Schwan's Consumer Brands has marketed and distributed premium frozen foods since 1970. Its brands include Red Baron®, Freschetta® and Tony's® pizzas, Pagoda® Asian-style snacks and appetizers, and Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts. The brands are represented in more than 50,000 retail outlets across the United States. For more information about Edwards products, visit www.edwardsdesserts.com.

