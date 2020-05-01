The Makers of the CHI-CHI'S® Brand to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Live Virtual Mariachi Performances

Legendary Salsa Brand Partners with the Mariachi Heritage Foundation for Drop-In Zoom Concerts All Day, May 5

ORANGE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday, the makers of CHI-CHI'S® products, the nation's celebration-focused salsa, tortilla and chip brand, are going to help make everyone's quarantine 'Mucho Better' with live, socially-distanced mariachi music on Tuesday, May 5 for "Singo de Mayo." Partnering with the Mariachi Heritage Foundation, a Chicago-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that exists to affirm, celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage of mariachi music and other Mexican heritage arts, the salsa maker has commissioned band members to perform classics virtually using Zoom – reminding people that, even in these unprecedented times, every day can be a little better with CHI-CHI'S® salsa and good music. The makers of CHI-CHI'S® products will also donate $10,000 to the Mariachi Heritage Foundation to assist its many members who find themselves out of work or falling on hard times as a result of the pandemic-related lockdown.

"Cinco de Mayo is all about celebrating Mexican culture with good food, close friends and family—and of course, fun music," said Tanya Sexton, brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "In a time like this, when you can't go to a party, we wanted to bring a party to you! We hope that having a live mariachi band joining in-home Cinco de Mayo parties with our fans will help brighten everyone's day."

Throughout the day on May 5, the company has arranged for a mariachi band to continually play in a virtual celebration. Fans can have the chance to experience a private 30-minute mariachi session, and can sign up for their chance to win by visiting here: tinyurl.com/singodemayochichis. The company will let selected fans know about their time slot and give out a Zoom link, so that on Cinco de Mayo, they and their friends can join-in and listen to and interact with the band live, at their designated time. At the end of the day, there will be a live, virtual happy hour concert from 6-7 p.m. CT where fans from across the nation can enjoy mariachi together on YouTube. To further assist the mariachi performers, listeners can also show their gratitude by donating to the foundation here. Learn more on the CHI-CHI'S® brand Facebook and Instagram pages, or by clicking here.

The makers of CHI-CHI'S® products hope that the mariachi music will add a little liveliness to everyone's Cinco de Mayo celebrations. To spice up your food spread, be sure to look to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of Mexican food favorites, including salsas, sauces, tortillas and chips. For additional information about "Singo de Mayo," recipes or where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com. You can also follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

