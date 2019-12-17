Make Your Weight Loss Goals a Reality

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Losing weight is a highly personal journey as a wide range of factors can affect a person's ability to do so. There's no one approach to weight loss; rather, the best approach is the one that fits your life and body best.

Get motivated to reach your weight loss goals with these expert tips.

Set realistic goals. Most experts agree you shouldn't lose more than 1-2 pounds per week. More rapid loss may shock your system, and chances are you're depriving your body of important nutrients. More aggressive loss is also less likely to be permanent or sustainable; long-term results generally come with steady loss over a period of time.

Eat well. Regardless what eating plan you choose, recognize the importance of nutrition in your weight loss program. Weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you consume, so build your menu around nutrient-rich foods that fill you up. Strive for a well-balanced diet that encompasses all the food groups and, if necessary, discuss your goals with a doctor or nutritionist who can help you identify the best foods to enjoy and those to avoid.

Consider a supplement. If managing cravings or your appetite hinders your weight loss, a supplement may be a good solution. For example, RiduZone is a patented supplement that gives your body more of a substance it already creates called Oleoylethanolamide (OEA). In essence, OEA tells your brain you are full and it's time to stop eating. Developed and endorsed by Dr. Jay Yepuri, a board-certified gastroenterologist, the supplement is a non-stimulant that may help you feel full faster to reduce caloric intake and boost metabolism to burn stored fat.

Get active. Creating a calorie deficit is necessary to lose weight, and increasing your physical activity helps ensure you're burning calories. However, getting active isn't just about playing the numbers game. Physical activity also promotes overall wellness with numerous physical and mental health benefits, including improving circulation and stimulating feel-good endorphins.

Stay committed. It's easy to fall off your weight loss plan when unexpected circumstances arise. Give yourself a little grace and permission for occasional misses so you stay motivated to get back to your program. That may mean waiting for a cold to pass and doing less strenuous workouts at home or making extra healthy choices at mealtime in advance of an indulgent event. To help make keeping your commitments easier, consider an option like RiduZone to boost your body's natural appetite-curbing power.

What is OEA?

Oleoylethanolamide (OEA) is a metabolite of oleic acid, a naturally produced substance that interacts with appetite-controlling receptors in the small intestine to signal the brain you are full. It also helps boost metabolism. However, as a result of food choices and excess body fat, naturally produced OEA may require supplementation to achieve the desired effect on appetite or body fat.

Created to mimic this naturally occurring metabolite, RiduZone is the only weight management supplement that contains OEA as an ingredient. Its production has been reviewed and is accepted as safe by the Food and Drug Administration.

Less fat

A clinical study published in the "Journal of Lipid Research" shows higher blood levels of OEA, which is derived from oleic acid-rich olive oil, correlate to lower amounts of body fat. This means weight loss results may be more visible.

Fewer calories

A prominent research study published in the journal "Food & Function" shows higher circulating levels of OEA can result in a significant reduction in calorie intake. Over time, OEA users become satisfied with smaller, healthier-sized portions.

