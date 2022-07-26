Make Waves for Animals This Summer at These Vegan-Friendly Beach Towns

When on vacation, choosing a place to go out for dinner can be a chore, but PETA’s handy list of the most vegan-friendly beach towns in the U.S. is “shore” to make it as easy as a beachy breeze. Read on to find out if your favorite boardwalk city made the list.

Which locations made PETA’s list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Beach Towns?

1. San Diego, California

Sunny San Diego is home to many fully vegan eateries. Some of the most tempting dishes include the Bacon Banh Mi from Loving Hut, the Blackened Tempeh Caesar Wrap from Café Gratitude, the savory Lasagna Verde from Donna Jean, the sweet and spicy Magical Mango Curry Wrap from Peace Pies, the classic Reuben on Rye from Veggie Grill, and the crispy CHIX-FIL-GAY from The Radical Beet.

2. West Palm Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for some fish-friendly seafood in West Palm Beach, try Darbster’s Eggplant Scallops or the Avocado Lime Tartare from PLANTA. For a hardier, cheesier meal, check out the creamy Buffalo Shicken Mac and Cheese Wrap from La Chia Vegana or the Super Taco Nachos from Dina’s Vegan Deli & Desserts.

3. Charleston, South Carolina

The charming cobblestone streets lined with pastel antebellum homes in Charleston complement the wide array of 21st century vegan restaurants perfectly. For a delicious lunch, try the Chick’n and Waffles from Annie O’ Love’s Cookie Cafe with a slice of its vegan cheesecake for dessert. For a hearty meal after a day of swimming at the shore, the Bulgogi Korean Bowl from Gnome Café, the Mushroom Steak from Vined, and the Panang Curry from the Gathering Cafe all seem delightfully filling. After the sun has set, head over to Neon Tiger, the late-night vegan hotspot, and order a plate of the Trumpet Mushroom Calamari.

4. Santa Cruz, California

Start the day with the Mexican Breakfast Plate—beans and rice topped with spicy cashew queso, salsa, pumpkin seeds, and avocado—from Café Gratitude. For lunch, the Shiitake Suya Bowl from Veg on the Edge, the Akua Burger (topped with ocean-farmed kelp) from Hula’s Island Grill, the Mt. Diablo Pizza from Pizza My Heart, and the Spicy Kimchi Noodle Soup from Monster Pot all look divine. If you’re staying in Santa Cruz for a couple of days, order a made-from-scratch pie from Sweet Bean Bakery for delivery straight from the oven to your door.

5. Newport, Rhode Island

To get your morning off to a smooth start, grab a Born Redy smoothie and a Coconut Bacon BLT from Root. At lunch, capitalize on the beachy vibes with Chili Cheese Fries from Plant City X , and at dinnertime, veg out at Sprout and Lentil with the V-Rex black bean burger topped with BBQ jackfruit, slaw, and avocado on a savory pretzel roll.

6. Atlantic City, New Jersey

In between the boardwalk strolls and rounds of blackjack, order some not-so-fishy soul and seafood, like the Crab Cake Sandwich from Vegans Are Us and the Vegan of the Sea Poke Bowl from Poke Bowl Tropical Café. Italian food dominates at dinnertime in Atlantic City, and the Chicken Parmesan from Vegan 15 as well as the OG Vegan Pizza from Tony Boloney’s might fool you into thinking you’re in downtown Italy.

7. Nags Head, North Carolina

Start your day with the Sweet Potato & Hemp Pancakes from The SaltBox Café, or for an even sweeter start, grab an order of the Cake Donuts from Roots & Leaves food truck. The Vegan Chorizo and Sopes from Pangea Tavern, Burrito Vegano from Plaza Azteca Restaurantes Mexicanos, and Aloo Gobi Masala from Masala Bay Grill are all worth a taste, so plan accordingly. After a day of lounging in the sand or frolicking in the sea, cool off with a glass of wine or an ice-cold beer and some crunchy vegan tacos from Outer Banks Brewing Station.

8. Long Beach, New York

Fermento, the only fully vegan restaurant in this beach town, offers a range of coffee drinks, rich breakfast foods, falafel, burritos, and classic American sandwiches, like the Roasted Maple Ham and Cheese Sandwich. Many tasty vegan dishes are on local menus, too, like A Dang Quessa Dilla from Blacksmith’s Breads or Corn Tortilla Soup from True Food Kitchen—and there’s even an entire vegan menu at Leona & 3 Brothers, with seaworthy vegan delights such as Oyster Mushroom Calamari, Tofu “Crab” Cakes, Eggplant Rollatini, and “Fish” N Chips.

There are several grand vegan options in this beach town, like the ooey-gooey cheese in the Blue Majik Cashew Mylk from Bodhi Tree Juice Co. and Rustic Roots’ Vegan Quesadilla. For a casual finger food, try the Vegan Sloppy Joe Burrito from Righteous Cuisine, the Medusa Sandwich from The Toasted Pickle, or The Rhinestone Cowboy sandwich from Electric Hero.

10. Galveston, Texas

With the Surf N’ Turf Burrito from Vegan Gxng, Thai Garlic Noodles from Mosquito Café, Old Moon Deli & Pies’ Vegan Island Dawg, or a warm cup of minestrone soup from Russo’s New York Pizzeria, you can end your beach day with your favorite type of cuisine—Galveston has it all! For dessert, grab a slice of Lemon Bundt Cake from Eatcetera.

Bring the Vacation Vibes Home: Go Vegan Today

Animals are unique individuals with their own wants and needs. The notion that humans are entitled to exploit them is rooted in speciesism, the misguided belief that one species is more important than another. When we see all animals as deserving of respect, we understand that we must change our personal choices in order to stop contributing to their suffering. After relaxing at the beach and devouring some of the delicious vegan options available along the boardwalk, bring the kindness home—go vegan for good.

Make Waves by Taking PETA’s 3-Week Vegan Challenge

