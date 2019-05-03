Maine Specialty Food Producer, Stonewall Kitchen, Wins the 2019 Bronze Sofi(TM) Award in the Vinegar Category

Stonewall Kitchen's recently acquired brand, Napa Valley Naturals, wins the 2019 Bronze sofi(TM) Award in the Vinegar Category for its 25-Star Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar



YORK, Maine, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning specialty food producer, Stonewall Kitchen, is pleased to announce that its 25-Star Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar received the 2019 Bronze sofi™ Award in the Vinegar Category from the Specialty Food Association.

"It's an absolute honor to receive this award," stated Janine Somers, Director of Marketing. "Stonewall Kitchen acquired Napa Valley Naturals in November of 2018, a brand known for its high quality and taste of natural oils and vinegars. The 25-Star Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar is one of the most popular products in the Napa Valley Naturals vinegar line, and for us to win this award is a great testament to the premium brands we have added to our family of brands."

Continued Somers, "The Grand Reserve Balsamic Vinegar is a delicious clean label with just two ingredients: grape must and wine vinegar. The vinegar's rich and smooth taste is a perfect addition to any meal that you'd like to take to the next level."

This is the 30th award Stonewall Kitchen has received from the Specialty Food Association in 22 years.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty foods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 6,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail company stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country. For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com.

About the Specialty Food Association:

Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,000+ members in the U.S. and abroad with the tools, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association (formerly the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, Inc.) owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi Awards, honoring excellence in specialty food. For more information, please visit www.specialtyfood.com.

For all press inquiries, please contact Margaux Maertens at 207.351.2713 or mmaertens@stonewallkitchen.com

