Made In Announces Partnership With Top Chef Tom Colicchio

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Made In, the direct-to-consumer cookware company with the mission to redefine the modern kitchen, announced today an investment from prolific restaurateur and TV personality Tom Colicchio (Bravo's Top Chef Executive Producer and Head Judge, Chef/Owner of Crafted Hospitality). His decision to invest in Made In is due in part to his admiration for businesses that are changing the way people perceive food. In addition to an investment, Colicchio will spearhead the brand's Advisory Board where he will offer council in respect to new product launches, production and educational content. He is joined in his support for Made In by KarpReilly LLC, a private equity firm noted for backing other prominent food and lifestyle brands.

"What Tom Colicchio has done for the progression of cooking and food culture can't be overstated. We share his approach to building authentic brands and he fits right in with our team," says Made In Co-Founder Jake Kalick. "We couldn't be happier with the partnership."

Made In is one of the fastest-growing companies in the direct-to-consumer cookware space delivering quality, thoughtfully-constructed kitchen tools at an approachable price point. Since launching nationwide just one year ago, the company has accomplished meteoric growth with a multi-million dollar run rate. This exciting milestone coincides with the closing of the latest investment round.

"I've been approached by a ton of cookware brands over the years, but Made In truly stands out from the pack. Their mission to supply quality cookware at approachable prices is undeniably authentic, and they execute on every level from the thoughtful sourcing of materials to the masterful finished product," says prolific restaurateur and TV personality Tom Colicchio. "I was so impressed with the cookware that I've stocked my home kitchen with it, and will be outfitting my upcoming New York restaurant with Made In products as well. It's rare to find kitchen tools so well-suited for both professional and home applications, and I'm excited to join the Made In team as an advisor and investor in the brand."

"We're very excited to have a chef as well-respected as Tom Colicchio join Made In and acknowledge the effort our team has put into building the brand and our products," says Made In Co-Founder Chip Malt. "His passion for quality and technique fit perfectly with our brand strategy, and he'll be an asset to helping Made In become a major player in the home space."

With Made In, Colicchio is advancing a message to the home cook by showcasing the craftsmanship of cooking through the importance of tools. In this next quarter, Made In will expand upon its integrated educational platform, offering home cooks a crash course in topics ranging from cookware selection to recipes and techniques, utilizing its brand new test kitchen to further engage its community.

ABOUT MADE IN

Made In is a kitchen company creating premium culinary tools at approachable prices. Focused initially on American-made stainless clad cookware, Made In is expanding into other kitchen categories. Each product is created with the same ethos: going to the source of where that product is expertly and traditionally crafted and partnering with the best factories in each region. By selling direct to consumer, Made In offers customers these premium tools at 50%-60% of the price of the traditional competition. Incorporating extensive research from interviewing home cooks, Made In is able to innovate on products and provide the educational content for their customers to get the most out of them.

ABOUT TOM COLICCHIO

Tom Colicchio is the chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality, which currently includes New York's Craft, Riverpark and Temple Court; Los Angeles' Craft Los Angeles; and Las Vegas' Heritage Steak and Craftsteak. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Tom made his New York cooking debut at prominent New York restaurants including The Quilted Giraffe, Gotham Bar & Grill and Gramercy Tavern before opening Craft in 2001. Outside of the kitchen, Tom is a passionate activist for a food system that values access, affordability and nutrition over corporate interests. He and his restaurants give back to the community by serving on the boards of A Place At The Table, Children of Bellevue, City Harvest, and Wholesome Wave.

